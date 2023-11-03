How to solo Mighty Hisuian Typhlosion Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Mighty Hisuian Typhlosion's 7-star Tera Raid is now out. Many team strategies can beat it without a problem, but some trainers may prefer to do this fight by themselves. Hence, this guide includes a solo strategy that should be consistent enough to help a player reliably win this battle.

Note that there are multiple ways to solo Mighty Hisuian Typhlosion. This guide focuses on one simple method involving Vaporeon, which is obtainable in both Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Thus, there is no need to rely on Pokemon HOME.

How to take on Mighty Hisuian Typhlosion Tera Raid alone in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Expand Tweet

It is important to know what a 7-star Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet can use against you so that you can figure out a good way to counter it. Here are Mighty Typhlosion's moves in this event:

Will-O-Wisp

Focus Blast

Infernal Parade

Flamethrower

Sunny Day (on Turn 1)

Mighty Typhlosion will always use Will-O-Wisp on Turn 1, which can deter physical attackers from doing much damage to it. This creature also sets up Sunny Day to power up its Flamethrower and weaken any Water-type moves thrown at it twice in the battle (first on Turn 1 and the second when it's at 50% HP).

Vaporeon has been confirmed to work for this solo strategy (Image via Game Freak)

Here is why Vaporeon is recommended for this battle:

Water-type: Mighty Hisuian has no Grass-type moves and is weak to Water.

Mighty Hisuian has no Grass-type moves and is weak to Water. Hydration: Vaporeon's Hidden Ability removes Burns under Rain.

Vaporeon's Hidden Ability removes Burns under Rain. Easy to get: Eevee is easily obtainable in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Similarly, Vaporeon spawns in several places in the world.

Eevee is easily obtainable in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Similarly, Vaporeon spawns in several places in the world. Fake Tears + Calm Mind: It's easy to set up on your foe in this 7-star Tera Raid.

Here is the build you can use:

Ability: Hydration

Hydration Nature: Modest or Calm

Modest or Calm EVs: 252 Sp. Atk / 252 Sp Def / 4 HP

252 Sp. Atk / 252 Sp Def / 4 HP Moves: Rain Dance + Surf + Fake Tears + Calm Mind

Rain Dance + Surf + Fake Tears + Calm Mind Item: Shell Bell

Shell Bell Tera Type: Water

Weather Ball is slightly stronger than Surf under Rain but far less useful outside of it. If you can always get Rain up, go with Weather Ball over Surf.

Solo strategy for the Mighty Hisuian Typhlosion Tera Raid

This battle is pretty straightforward (Image via Game Freak)

This is the solo strategy to use with Vaporeon against the Mighty Hisuian Typhlosion 7-star Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Rain Dance on Turn 1 to negate Sunny Day and remove any potential burns. Calm Mind twice. Once Mighty Hisuian Typhlosion removes negative effects from itself, proceed to use Fake Tears three times. Rain Dance again whenever it stops raining. Surf to whittle down the shield. Calm Mind twice after your stat boosts are reset. Rain Dance, if necessary, then Surf. Terastallize to a Water-type, then Surf to finish the battle.

A small amount of luck is involved so you don't get struck by too many Critical Hits too often or have Focus Blast lower your Sp. Def too much. Still, this solo Hisuian Typhlosion strategy is easily accessible to most Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers.

Better options like Fake Tears + Tail Glow Manaphy exist but are hard to recommend since some casual players can't easily get a Manaphy.

Poll : Is Vaporeon your favorite Eeveelution? Yes No 0 votes