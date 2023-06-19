How to solo Nihilego in Pokemon GO five-star raids? 

Nihilego has returned to Pokemon GO, and this time, it has brought with it a shiny version as well. This is one of the most powerful Ultra Beasts available to trainers in the game now. Its dual Rock/Poison typing does give it decent typing coverage, but it also makes Nihilego double-weak against Ground-type beasts. This greatly reduces its viability in Pokemon GO PvP, be it Ultra League or Master League.

Despite being a unique beast to have in your collection, its usefulness is questionable, given the lack of scope to use this Pokemon in any form of combat. It is undoubtedly the strongest Poison-type beast in the game when it comes to gym battles and boss raids, but that’s about it. Players still opt to go for Mega Beedrill in most cases.

How to defeat Nihilego as a solo player in Pokemon GO five-star raids

That brings us to the five-star boss raids in which Nihilego is currently featured. Is it worth gathering a bunch of people and putting a truckload of resources behind it? Luckily, it is possible to take down Nihilego in five-star boss raids as a solo player.

With the current influx of Nihilego raids, a Reddit user by the name of u/TheDynamicDuoUK has managed to pull off an impressive victory against Nihilego using just one Pokemon! Judging from the video they posted on Reddit, it is clearly no bluff.

The trainer used a Level 50 Groudon in its Primal form to take down this Ultra Beast without dodging any attacks that were used against it! It speaks to how broken Primal Reversions are for certain beasts in Pokemon GO. Groudon is a Ground-type beast, and since Nihilego Doulbe is weak to Ground-type attacks, Groudon can easily overwhelm this raid boss.

Furthermore, Groudon is resistant to Poison-type attacks and is normally damaged by Rock-type attacks, rendering Nihilego's efforts futile in a duel against this Primal beast. This is why a Level 50 Primal Groudon can solo a Nihilego in any five-star raid.

How to get a Primal Groudon in Pokemon GO?

Groudon was featured in five-star raids way back in December 2017 and made reappearances in 2019 and 2022. Players who were active during these times have been able to get themselves a few Groudons. To transform Groudon into its Primal version, 400 Primal Groudon energy is needed, which was available from raids and Special Research Tasks.

When Groudon undergoes primal reversion, it unlocks its maximum potential, and trainers are able to utilize the full power that their Groudons possess. It is one of the strongest Ground-type creatures in the game, and owing to this characteristic, u/TheDynamicDuoUK was able to achieve a solo victory against the Nihilego.

It is not easy to power up a Groudon to its maximum level, but as the video proves, it is definitely worth the grind. Unfortunately, if you do not happen to own the required resources to max out your Groudon and make it undergo Primal Reversion, you just will not be able to achieve what u/TheDynamicDuoUK was able to.

Poll : 0 votes