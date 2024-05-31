How to solo Poison Swampert 7-star Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's current 7-star Tera Raid features a Poison Swampert, which can be quite troublesome to deal with, thanks to its Water and Ground typings paired with a Posion Tera type. On the positive side, it is possible to solo Swampert in this Tera Raid, and your best bet to do so will be a popular Psychic-type legendary Pokemon.

Although Grass-types seem to be a natural choice for Swampert, the Poison tera type throws a wrench to that plan since Grass types take super effective damage from Poison-types. To bypass that and capitalize on the Tera type at the same time, we resort to using Psychic Pocket Monsters, who can deal super effective damage to the Poison-type Swampert in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's 7-star Tera Raid.

Can Poison Swampert raids be soloed in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

You can solo Poison Swampert in 7-star Tera Raids (Image via TPC)

Yes, it is possible to solo Poison Swampert in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet with the right Pokemon in this Tera Raid. You will also need the critter to have the optimal combination of movesets, natures, held items, and tera types.

This is not a very difficult process, but it can take some getting used to, and one build has prominently stood out as being really effective against Poison Swampert.

How to counter and solo Poison Swampert raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Mewtwo is the best option to solo Poison Swampert in 7-star Tera Raids (Image via TPC)

The best option for a solo Swampert run in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is Mewtwo, paired with a move like Calm Mind that raises its Sp. Attack and Sp. Defense stats. Shell Bell is a key component that will allow Mewtwo to regain some of its HP every turn, which is needed for sustainability. Psychic-type attacks like Psychic, Psystrike, and Amnesia can greatly help in this Tera Raid.

This build should be able to counter and solo Poison Swampert in the 7-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Pokemon: Mewtwo at Level 100, and Hyper Trained for maximum IVs

Mewtwo at Level 100, and Hyper Trained for maximum IVs Ability: Unnerve

Unnerve Tera Type: Psychic

Psychic Held Item: Shell Bell

Shell Bell Nature: Modest

Modest EV Point Spread: 252 Sp. Atk / 252 Sp. Def / 4 Def

252 Sp. Atk / 252 Sp. Def / 4 Def Moveset: Psystrike, Psychic, Amnesia, Calm Mind

Mewtwo in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via TPC)

After you have created this build or a similar variant of this that works, you can follow these steps to solo Poison Swampert in this 7-star Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Swampert starts with Muddy Water and keeps spamming Earthquake for the most part. It will also use Hydro Pump from time to time. It puts up shield at half HP or at the 80% timer, whichever comes first. Keep using Calm Mind to gain at least two stacks, and hit Swampert with Psystrike to work towards getting your Tera up.

If Swampert removes your buffs, you can potentially sacrifice Mewtwo once (for the sake of the strategy), and bring it back again, since Swampert will not be using that move for a while.

Remember to use your Cheer buffs, and Terastallize to the Psychic-type when the situation is right.

If your stats have been removed, gain at least two stacks of Calm Mind once again, and then hit Swampert with Psychic moves. Even two stacks will take a considerable amount of HP off the critter. Repeat this process to easily win the fight and catch Swampert.

The AI teammates and their Pokemon will also aid you in dealing damage, often causing Swampert to switch moves from Earthquake to Hydro Pump, which can benefit you greatly. Hydro Pump is a Special Attack, and your Calm Mind buff should allow you to tank it while taking minimal damage.

If you follow these tips properly, beating Poison Swampert will be fairly easy, and you'll have a considerable amount of time left. Other than Mewtwo, Slowbro is also a great choice to solo Poison Swampert, with the strategy remaining the same.