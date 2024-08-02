How to solo Water Dondozo 7-star Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's latest 7-star Tera Raid features a Terastallized Water-type Dondozo with an impressive amount of firepower on its side. As trainers dive into this raid to collect its rewards, you may be wondering if you can defeat this raid boss solo. Fortunately, you can, but you'll need a very well-trained max-level Pokemon outfitted with the right tools for the job.

There are multiple ways to solo Water Dondozo 7-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, but one strategy, in particular, has proven to be incredibly effective. Interestingly enough, this solo tactic utilizes a particularly intriguing Electric-type Pokemon for excellent results.

Water Dondozo's strengths and weaknesses in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet raids

Dondozo in its 7-star Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Tera Type: Water

Water Ability: Unaware

Unaware IVs: 31 IVs in every stat

31 IVs in every stat Nature: Adamant

Adamant Usable Moves: Wave Crash, Order Up, Earthquake, Avalanche, Yawn, Curse

Since Dondozo is ordinarily a Water-type Pokemon, its weaknesses and resistances won't change after it uses Water-type Terastallization. This means Dondozo will be susceptible to the following attack elements:

Electric

Grass

Meanwhile, Dondozo will resist these attack types, so they should be avoided in this raid:

Steel

Fire

Ice

Water

Best counter to solo Water Dondozo in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet raids

Bellibolt is an excellent counter to Dondozo's 7-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Bellibolt has risen to be a particularly effective solo counter to these Dondozo 7-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. As an Electric-type species, Bellibolt is a natural counter to a Water-type like Dondozo. Meanwhile, its Electromorphosis ability empowers its Electric-type firepower every time that it's hit, resulting in issues for Dondozo as the raid continues.

The full recommended loadout for Bellibolt as a solo raider can be found below. Keep in mind that it is assumed that Bellibolt is at max level and has maximum IV stats:

Tera Type - Electric

- Electric Ability - Electromorphosis

- Electromorphosis Moveset - Acid Spray, Parabolic Charge, Chilling Water, Reflect

- Acid Spray, Parabolic Charge, Chilling Water, Reflect Nature - Modest

- Modest EV Point Distribution - 252 Sp. Atk, 252 Def, 4 HP

- 252 Sp. Atk, 252 Def, 4 HP Held Item - Magnet

How to beat 7-star Water Dondozo in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet raids

Electric Terastallized Bellibolt in the Pokemon Horizons anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Before diving into this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet raid, it's important to know the attack pattern that Dondozo will employ in this raid so you can prepare accordingly. The steps this boss will take can be found below:

95% Raid Time - Dondozo will begin the raid with Yawn to attempt to put raiders to sleep.

- Dondozo will begin the raid with Yawn to attempt to put raiders to sleep. 90% Raid Time - Dondozo will reduce the Tera Orb charge of the raid party.

- Dondozo will reduce the Tera Orb charge of the raid party. 70% HP or 70% Raid Time - Dondozo will activate its shield.

- Dondozo will activate its shield. 70% Raid Time - The stats and status effects of players will be reset.

- The stats and status effects of players will be reset. 70% HP - Dondozo will reset its stats and status effects.

- Dondozo will reset its stats and status effects. 50% HP - Dondozo will use Curse.

- Dondozo will use Curse. 30% HP - Dondozo will attack with Wave Crash.

With that in mind, you can solo Water Dondozo 7-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet with this Bellibolt strategy:

Begin the raid by activating Reflect to reduce Dondozo's attack damage. Proceed to attack with three Acid Spray moves. If you end up taking damage and are left at under 50% HP, use Parabolic Charge to heal and deal damage. When Dondozo resets its stats/statuses and activates its shield, attack with Chilling Water. Next turn, Terastallize into an Electric-type and use Parabolic Charge, then follow this the next turn with Chilling Water again. Alternate between Parabolic Charge and Chilling water until you've used both moves three times total. Once Dondozo activates Curse, begin alternating attacks between Parabolic Charge and Acid Spray. Once Acid Spray has been used twice, spam Parabolic Charge to win the raid and keep Bellibolt healthy enough to avoid taking too much damage.

With this strategy, you'll be able to whittle down the damage output and defenses of this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet raid boss while dealing heavy damage with Parabolic Charge and keeping Bellibolt in good health. Even with some bad luck and critical hits, Bellibolt should be more than enough to take down this raid boss and collect its Herba Mystica and other rewards.

