Pocket Monsters available to trainers through 12 km eggs have always been in high demand since they were introduced in Pokemon GO. Some of these are extremely rare hatches, and only a handful of lucky trainers can claim that they have these critters in their collection. Larvesta, Salandit, Pancham, and many more are long sought after Pokemon in the game.

How to catch Pancham in Pokemon GO?

Pancham made its debut in Pokemon GO way back in 2021. There was a special event where you could encounter Pancham in the wild. However, Pancham has been obsolete and only available to lucky trainers who grind to hatch 12 km eggs.

It is even more tedious to get your hands on 12 km eggs in this game. If you follow the free-to-play route, finding them in Pokemon GO will be exponentially more difficult. To get one without spending any money on microtransactions, you will have to do the following things:

Defeat six Team GO Rocket grunts to assemble a Team GO Rocket Radar.

Use this radar to hunt down a Team GO Rocket Leader.

If you manage to win the battle, you will get a few revives, an encounter with a Shadow Pokemon, and a 12 km egg.

The more 12 km eggs you collect, the higher your chances of getting a Pancham. You will need to walk a lot to hatch these eggs individually. By default, Pokemon GO gives you one egg incubator that you can use for unlimited eggs. Since you will not have the resources to buy Super Incubators, you will have to put in the extra mile if you want to get a Pancham.

On the other hand, if you are willing to spend some money, you can buy Team GO Rocket Radars from the in-game shop for 200 Pokecoins. You will need to stockpile a lot of these 12 km eggs to increase your chances of hatching a super rare Pancham. Buying a few extra incubators to hatch the eggs is also advisable. That way, you will not have to walk a hundred kilometers to get one rare Pokemon.

How to get Shiny Pancham and Shiny Pangoro in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Pancham will be debuting in Pokemon GO on June 21, 2023, with the return of Team GO Rocket Takeover during the Solstice Horizons event.

There will be a lot of bonuses associated with this event, one of which is Shiny Pancham’s inclusion in the 12 km eggs. There are no fixed odds of a guaranteed shiny creature. It’s entirely based on luck.

Shiny Pangoro cannot be encountered in the wild or hatched from eggs. The only way to get your hands on one is if you manage to get a Shiny Pancham from a 12 km egg. Then you can do the following to evolve it into a Shiny Pangoro:

You need to make Pancham your buddy.

You need to catch 32 Dark-type creatures with Pancham as your buddy.

You need to make sure you have 50 Pancham candies.

Once all the above conditions are met, you can evolve your Shiny Pancham into a Shiny Pangoro.

