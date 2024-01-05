How to solo defeat Aerodactyl in Pokemon GO 3-star raids

Aerodactyl marks its return in Pokemon GO 3-star raids this January, and you might beat it solo with potent counters. This Flying and Rock-type Pocket Monster gets a Combat Power (CP) boost as a raid boss. Many raiders wonder if their battle party can take it down solo. Although the ideal thing is to form a group to attempt the raid, many wish to challenge alone for various reasons.

It’s worth noting the optimal group size for this raid is two to three trainers. So, battling together as a team increases your chances of defeating the creature. Nonetheless, this article is a guide to winning the Aerodactyl raid in the GO Lustrous Odyssey event.

Aerodactyl type, weaknesses, and resistance in Pokemon GO

Details on Aerodactyl (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Aerodactyl is a dual Rock and Flying-type creature in Pokemon GO. Due to its typing, it’s weak to Electric, Ice, Rock, Steel, and Water-type moves. Also, it resists Bug, Fire, Flying, Ground, Normal, and Poison-type attacks.

As a raid boss, Aerodactyl sports a CP of 18,678, but after catching it in the game, its max CP can reach up to 3147. Its Attack, Defense, and Stamina also climb to 221, 159, and 190, respectively.

This means the creature is robust at Attack and Stamina. In contrast, it is defensively weak. Therefore, your team should include counters that can withstand its offensive power and deal significant damage in return. It is important to remember that your raid counters must be built around its weaknesses.

Read on to learn the ideal Pokemon with the best movesets for Aerodactyl raids in Pokemon GO.

How to defeat Aerodactyl in Pokemon GO 3-star raid solo

Use effective counters (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The best way to defeat Aerodactyl in a Pokemon GO 3-star raid is to use Electric, Ice, Rock, Steel, or Water-type counters. Some examples are Shadow Raikou, Shadow Mamoswine, Shadow Ramparados, Metagross, and Primal Kyogre.

If the chosen raid party can access the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB), then they can inflict significant damage. This is crucial when attempting any solo raid, including this one.

The most effective counters for Aerodactyl:

Primal Kyogre: Water Fall and Origin Pulse

Shadow Metagross: Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash

Mega Swampert: Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

Shadow Rampardos: Smack Down and Rock Slide

Shadow Rhyperior: Smack Down and Rock Wrecker*

Mega Blastoise: Water Gun and Hydro Cannon*

Shadow Raikou: Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Shadow Swampert: Water Gun and Hydro Cannon*

Xurkitree: Thunder Shock and Discharge

Metagross: Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash*

Remember, the higher the level, the stronger the counter. The moves marked with (*) can only be unlocked in the game using Elite Fast TM and Elite Charged TM.

Although it is up to you to battle solo or with a party, the best bet is to tag along with your friends. Not all Pokemon GO players can access the high-level counters we mentioned earlier for solo raid attempts.

