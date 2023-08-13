How to transfer Pokemon Sleep account to other devices 

There are many ways in which you can track your sleep and Pokemon Sleep is, without a doubt, the most rewarding of the lot. There is nothing better than getting to catch your favorite Pocket Monsters while you are fast asleep, and this would not have been possible without the help of Sleep. It has been a month since this unique Pokemon game was released and it is safe to say that people have willingly hopped on the Sleep bandwagon.

While the game is a lot of fun, using your account linked to the game on multiple devices is not as straightforward as it is in the other titles of the franchise. Even though it is not rocket science, you will have to go through a few steps before transferring your Pokemon Sleep account to other devices.

In this article, we will walk you through every known procedure that will let you transfer your Pokemon Sleep account from one device to another.

How to transfer Pokemon Sleep data to another device

There are two ways of transferring your Sleep data to a new or a replacement mobile device:

Issuing a Transfer Code from your primary device.

Logging in with your social media accounts: Facebook, Google, or Apple.

How to issue Transfer Code in Pokemon Sleep

Transfer Codes are sensitive information and should not be shared. (Image via Sportskeeda)

To issue a Transfer Code, you will have to do the following steps:

Open the Sleep application and click on the Main Menu button.

Then, click on the Settings and More button.

Then, click on the Link Accounts button.

Over here, click on the Issue a Transfer Code button.

Your work on this device is done. Download the game on the new device or the replacement device and follow these steps:

Once you have downloaded Sleep, click on the Tap to Start button.

You will be greeted with a prompt. Click on the Transfer Existing Save Data button.

Then, click on the Use Support ID and Transfer Code button.

This is where you have to enter your Support ID and Transfer Code that you received from the previous device.

that you received from the previous device. Click on OK and you will be good to go.

How to transfer Pokemon Sleep data using social media accounts

Linking social media accounts makes transfer easier. (Image via Sportskeeda)

You will have to follow the same steps as done in the Transfer Code. Instead of clicking on Use Support ID and Transfer Code, you will have to click on the social media account that you have linked to your Sleep account.

You can use one of the three social media accounts:

Facebook

Google

Apple ID (only for iOS)

What transfers over to the new device after shifting your Pokemon Sleep account?

There are three types of sleep in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Since The Pokemon Company relies on a cloud-based service to store your Sleep data, you can expect everything to get carried over to the new device after you transfer your account.