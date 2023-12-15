How to unlock Item Printer in Indigo Disk in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The Indigo Disk DLC introduces several features to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, with one of the most useful being the Item Printer, a tool used for converting materials dropped by Pokemon to make new items. It is a scientific gear that provides various resources, such as Poke Balls, Ability Patches, Tera Shards, and more. Like your interaction with Mitch, which unlocks throwing styles, you must do the same to get an Item Printer for your clubroom.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s second expansion has so much to offer. Unlike The Teal Mask, the new DLC not only brought back Legendaries and multiple regional variants but also debuted numerous resources and features to improve your playthrough. This article will cover everything you need to know about the Item Printer.

How to get Item Printer in Indigo Disk in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Level 2 Item Printer (Image via Potato Hunts YT/The Pokemon Company)

To get the Item Printer in Indigo Disk in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you must donate Blueberry Points to the Science Club. To do so, head to the clubroom, use the PC, choose “Contribute BP,” and send 200 BP to the requester, Jesse.

After making the donation, Jesse will call you on the Rotom Phone. Interact with the club member, and after your conversation, the requester will come to your League Club Room to install the Item Printer.

However, make sure you have the required Indigo Disk's Blueberry Points to contribute to unlocking the feature. If you don’t have BP, you can always open the Notification Menu by pressing the D-button on your controller. It will display the assigned task by the Blueberry Academy, which can be completed to earn extra in-game currency.

How to use Item Printer in Indigo Disk?

Unlocking Poke Ball Lotto function (Image via Potato Hunts YT/The Pokemon Company)

To operate the Indigo Disk’s Item Printer, place the materials dropped by Pokemon in the Terarium inside the tool. Interacting with it will display a screen showing the list of all available items you have collected.

Here are the step-by-step instructions for using the Item Printer.

Add materials to the device

Hit the “Required Materials” bar

Keep inputting until you reach 100 percent

Use the device

Get resources

There is no straightforward way to get what you want from this Indigo Disk tool, as it rewards you in random order. The printer can be upgraded to four different levels, one of which unlocks the Poke Ball Lotto function. The higher the level, the more useful resources can be obtained, but at the cost of Blueberry Points.

All confirmed Item Printer objects

All obtainable resources in Indigo Disk (Image via Potato Hunts YT/The Pokemon Company)

The Item Printer in the Indigo Disk rewards resources like Evolution Stones, Treasures, Poke Balls, and more.

All Poke Balls

Poke Ball

Great Ball

Ultra Ball

Premier Ball

Heal Ball

Nest Ball

Luxury Ball

Quick Ball

Love Ball

Friend Ball

Moon Ball

Repeat Ball

Dive Ball

Heavy Ball

Dream Ball

Master Ball

Safari Ball

All Evolution Stones

Moon Stone

Dusk Stone

Shiny Stone

Sun Stone

Ice Stone

Leaf Stone

Thunder Stone

Fire Stone

Water Stone

All Evolution Items

Prism Scale

Metal Coat

Chipped Pot

Cracked Pot

Razor Claw

Reaper Cloth

Unremarkable Teacup

Masterpiece Teacup

Razor Fang

Oval Stone

Electirizer

Magmarizer

Metal Alloy

Dubious Disc

Reaper Cloth

Upgrade

Berry Sweet

Ribbon Sweet

Star Sweet

Clover Sweet

All Training Items

PP Up

PP Max

Bottle Cap

Gold Bottle Cap

Ability Capsule

Lucky Egg

Ability Patch

All Vitamins

HP Up

Protein

Iron

Calcium

Carbos

Zinc

All Tera Shards

Normal Tera Shard

Fire Tera Shard

Water Tera Shard

Electric Tera Shard

Grass Tera Shard

Ice Tera Shard

Bug Tera Shard

Poison Tera Shard

Ground Tera Shard

Flying Tera Shard

Psychic Tera Shard

Fighting Tera Shard

Rock Tera Shard

Ghost Tera Shard

Dragon Tera Shard

Dark Tera Shard

Steel Tera Shard

Fairy Tera Shard

All Recovery Items

Potion

Super Potion

Hyper Potion

Max Potion

Full Restore

Revive

Max Revive

Elixir

Max Elixir

All Held Items

Soft Sand

Miracle Seed

Focus Band

Black Glasses

Amulet Coin

Black Belt

Loaded Dice

Spell Tag

Mystic Water

Protector

Scope Lens

Safety Goggles

Magnet

Dragon Fang

Leftovers

Air Balloon

Never-Melt

Metronome

Flame Orb

Charcoal

Twisted Spoon

Heavy-Duty

Light Clay

Silk Scarf

Fairy Feather

Hard Stone

Silver Powder

Covert Cloak

All Treasures

Pretty Feather

Pearl

Star Piece

Tiny Mushroom

Honey

Balm Mushroom

Rare Bone

Big Nugget

Big Mushroom

Big Bamboo Shoot

Comet Shard

Big Pearl

Pearl String

Tiny Bamboo

You will get these objects using the Item Printer in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Indigo Disk DLC. Check out this guide on how to change your throwing style.