How to unlock Item Printer in Indigo Disk in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The Indigo Disk DLC introduces several features to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, with one of the most useful being the Item Printer, a tool used for converting materials dropped by Pokemon to make new items. It is a scientific gear that provides various resources, such as Poke Balls, Ability Patches, Tera Shards, and more. Like your interaction with Mitch, which unlocks throwing styles, you must do the same to get an Item Printer for your clubroom.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s second expansion has so much to offer. Unlike The Teal Mask, the new DLC not only brought back Legendaries and multiple regional variants but also debuted numerous resources and features to improve your playthrough. This article will cover everything you need to know about the Item Printer.
How to get Item Printer in Indigo Disk in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?
To get the Item Printer in Indigo Disk in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you must donate Blueberry Points to the Science Club. To do so, head to the clubroom, use the PC, choose “Contribute BP,” and send 200 BP to the requester, Jesse.
After making the donation, Jesse will call you on the Rotom Phone. Interact with the club member, and after your conversation, the requester will come to your League Club Room to install the Item Printer.
However, make sure you have the required Indigo Disk's Blueberry Points to contribute to unlocking the feature. If you don’t have BP, you can always open the Notification Menu by pressing the D-button on your controller. It will display the assigned task by the Blueberry Academy, which can be completed to earn extra in-game currency.
How to use Item Printer in Indigo Disk?
To operate the Indigo Disk’s Item Printer, place the materials dropped by Pokemon in the Terarium inside the tool. Interacting with it will display a screen showing the list of all available items you have collected.
Here are the step-by-step instructions for using the Item Printer.
- Add materials to the device
- Hit the “Required Materials” bar
- Keep inputting until you reach 100 percent
- Use the device
- Get resources
There is no straightforward way to get what you want from this Indigo Disk tool, as it rewards you in random order. The printer can be upgraded to four different levels, one of which unlocks the Poke Ball Lotto function. The higher the level, the more useful resources can be obtained, but at the cost of Blueberry Points.
All confirmed Item Printer objects
The Item Printer in the Indigo Disk rewards resources like Evolution Stones, Treasures, Poke Balls, and more.
All Poke Balls
- Poke Ball
- Great Ball
- Ultra Ball
- Premier Ball
- Heal Ball
- Nest Ball
- Luxury Ball
- Quick Ball
- Love Ball
- Friend Ball
- Moon Ball
- Repeat Ball
- Dive Ball
- Heavy Ball
- Dream Ball
- Master Ball
- Safari Ball
All Evolution Stones
- Moon Stone
- Dusk Stone
- Shiny Stone
- Sun Stone
- Ice Stone
- Leaf Stone
- Thunder Stone
- Fire Stone
- Water Stone
All Evolution Items
- Prism Scale
- Metal Coat
- Chipped Pot
- Cracked Pot
- Razor Claw
- Reaper Cloth
- Unremarkable Teacup
- Masterpiece Teacup
- Razor Fang
- Oval Stone
- Electirizer
- Magmarizer
- Metal Alloy
- Dubious Disc
- Reaper Cloth
- Upgrade
- Berry Sweet
- Ribbon Sweet
- Star Sweet
- Clover Sweet
All Training Items
- PP Up
- PP Max
- Bottle Cap
- Gold Bottle Cap
- Ability Capsule
- Lucky Egg
- Ability Patch
All Vitamins
- HP Up
- Protein
- Iron
- Calcium
- Carbos
- Zinc
All Tera Shards
- Normal Tera Shard
- Fire Tera Shard
- Water Tera Shard
- Electric Tera Shard
- Grass Tera Shard
- Ice Tera Shard
- Bug Tera Shard
- Poison Tera Shard
- Ground Tera Shard
- Flying Tera Shard
- Psychic Tera Shard
- Fighting Tera Shard
- Rock Tera Shard
- Ghost Tera Shard
- Dragon Tera Shard
- Dark Tera Shard
- Steel Tera Shard
- Fairy Tera Shard
All Recovery Items
- Potion
- Super Potion
- Hyper Potion
- Max Potion
- Full Restore
- Revive
- Max Revive
- Elixir
- Max Elixir
All Held Items
- Soft Sand
- Miracle Seed
- Focus Band
- Black Glasses
- Amulet Coin
- Black Belt
- Loaded Dice
- Spell Tag
- Mystic Water
- Protector
- Scope Lens
- Safety Goggles
- Magnet
- Dragon Fang
- Leftovers
- Air Balloon
- Never-Melt
- Metronome
- Flame Orb
- Charcoal
- Twisted Spoon
- Heavy-Duty
- Light Clay
- Silk Scarf
- Fairy Feather
- Hard Stone
- Silver Powder
- Covert Cloak
All Treasures
- Pretty Feather
- Pearl
- Star Piece
- Tiny Mushroom
- Honey
- Balm Mushroom
- Rare Bone
- Big Nugget
- Big Mushroom
- Big Bamboo Shoot
- Comet Shard
- Big Pearl
- Pearl String
- Tiny Bamboo
You will get these objects using the Item Printer in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Indigo Disk DLC. Check out this guide on how to change your throwing style.