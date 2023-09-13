"I hate the egg system": Pokemon GO player complains about current in-game mechanic

Eggs throughout the Pokemon franchise have been one of the most important elements of its competitive gameplay, with Pokemon GO being one of the shining modern examples of this philosophy. Eggs in both the mobile game and the main series serve as a way to grant players more opportunities to find creatures with better IVs or to find some of the rare creatures the game has to offer.

However, many users have begun to notice the cracks in this system in Pokemon GO and have begun to express their dissatisfaction with the egg mechanic as a whole. A lot of the issues players have are directly tied to the game's monetization, leading many to once again show their distaste on the game's subreddit.

Reddit reacts to the predatory egg mechanics in Pokemon GO

Redditor u/No_Veterinarian_1877 posted a statement on the game's official subreddit venting their frustrations over the egg mechanic having become a shadow of what it once was in Pokemon GO. For those unaware, eggs are typically valued by the creatures they hold, with those holding better creatures requiring more steps to hatch.

Hatching eggs requires an Incubator item, which is very rare and cannot be found from Pokestops like any other item in the game. You will either need to complete special research, which is only available with certain events, or you will have to spend your hard-earned money on Pokecoins to purchase them from the shop.

To make this system even more predatory, these Incubators that you purchase from Pokemon GO's in-game shop only have three uses. This means you still need to purchase more Incubators, oftentimes right after you purchase the first one. Eggs are a very common drop from Pokestops and gifts, meaning a lot of players will purchase these items just to clear up some space.

The nail in the coffin for many is the terrible hatch pool of potential creatures they can find. While 10km eggs once held some of the best Pokemon in the game, they now hold rather weak selections of monsters that rarely see competitive relevance. The other 2km, 5km, and 7km eggs are feeling that sense of power creep as well, resulting in many just not bothering with eggs anymore.

At this point, the only real reason to hatch eggs is the special events Niantic occasionally hosts to give players some better creatures from hatching certain types of eggs. Most recently, we saw this with the Riolu Hatch Day, but many trainers on the subreddit had mixed feelings regarding the event as a whole.

A lot of this ties into the predatory monetary incentivization Niantic feeds by shielding Incubators behind paywalls. If Incubators were made more accessible, many players would be happier to hatch all the eggs they have in their storage. Sadly, with many being very vocal about leaving the game in recent years, one can assume that Niantic will be greedier now more than ever, so it is highly unlikely that this system will ever really change.