"I don't know if I should laugh, cry, or be angry": Pokemon GO community reacts to Niantic's response over Las Vegas event issues

The GO Tour in-person event is one of the most highly anticipated Pokemon GO events of the year. It provides an opportunity for trainers to come together and celebrate their love for the mobile game through various activities.

However, the Pokemon GO community has recently voiced their concerns over some of Niantic's decisions for their mobile game. One recent point of contention is the requirement of a pre-purchased ticket for entry to the in-person event, causing frustration among some players. While many of the criticisms aimed at Niantic have been valid, this particular issue may be a minor inconvenience blown out of proportion by a vocal minority of the community.

Requiring tickets to participate at in-person events: Pokemon GO Community's latest tantrum

Earlier today, a Pokemon GO subreddit user, Sweaty_Cockroach7708, highlighted that Niantic had tweeted requesting that only trainers with tickets attend the upcoming event. This tweet has sparked a lot of discussion within the community.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp An additional 17,000 Trainers without tickets joined us at the park, causing spotty connectivity throughout the day. This led to Trainers disconnecting from raids, being unable to log in, and other issues with gameplay. An additional 17,000 Trainers without tickets joined us at the park, causing spotty connectivity throughout the day. This led to Trainers disconnecting from raids, being unable to log in, and other issues with gameplay.

Like many other popular online titles, if a particular server sees too much traffic, this can cause terrible lag and connection issues. Niantic claimed that over 17,000 trainers without tickets showed up for the event, and this caused some serious issues with gameplay that left ticket holders angry.

After Niantic posted on their official Twitter account that only trainers with tickets should attend the event, trainers without tickets and ticketholders are now both frustrated. The former is upset about being excluded, while the latter is disappointed that they can't fully participate in the event they paid for. Niantic attempted to address these issues by extending the event's duration by a few hours, but it seems that the situation is still far from being resolved.

Trainers across the Pokemon GO community are pointing fingers at Niantic for the connectivity issues at the recent event. While Niantic limited ticket sales to avoid such issues, some players are ignoring this fact and demanding that the company "fix" the servers, despite the fact that uninvited players crashing the event caused the problem.

Despite the fact that GO Tour live events have always required paid entry, the community is criticizing Niantic for not making the event free. This has caused the online community to view the event as another one of Niantic's anti-consumer practices. However, the community should have expected server crowding if they chose to show up for the event without purchasing a ticket.

Niantic is bearing the brunt of the blame for the community's decision to disregard the basic admission requirements for a paid event. To put it into perspective, the situation is similar to someone organizing a party that requires an RSVP, with the host only making arrangements for those who followed instructions and RSVPed.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp We apologize for the issues Saturday ticket holders experienced. For details on our thank-you to affected Trainers, please see our blog: pokemongolive.com/en/post/gotour… We apologize for the issues Saturday ticket holders experienced. For details on our thank-you to affected Trainers, please see our blog: pokemongolive.com/en/post/gotour…

It is unfortunate that the players who did purchase their tickets had their experience ruined by defiant trainers. However, Niantic has posted on their Twitter, as well as the official website for Pokemon GO, that they intend to extend the duration of the ticket bonuses to compensate for the inconvenience.

Poll : 0 votes