"I'm bored": Pokemon GO player complains about catching options and spawns

With a catalog of well over 500 monsters for players to collect, battle, and trade, the spawns for Pokemon GO seem to be a bit bare, and the community has started to take notice. As can be imagined, having such stagnant spawns can lead to players ultimately closing the app out of boredom.

This seems to be the case with many trainers on the subreddit. Considering the hundreds of possible creatures that can normally spawn in the mobile game, it seems a bit fishy that only twenty species or so at a time can appear in areas around players. Understandably, this has led to some discourse in the online community.

So what do players have to say about Pokemon GO's seemingly slow release of new content for the playerbase to enjoy? Has this lack of frequent content updating led to diminishing player numbers? Here's what Redditors have to say.

Reddit reacts to lackluster spawns in Pokemon GO

Redditor u/AshKetchumsCharizard shared their daily spawns with the community on the Pokemon GO subreddit yesterday. The topic of their post was to discuss the rather lackluster spawns that they have been finding as of late. They wondered about how only a small number of creatures were spawning despite the game having such a large list of catchable creatures.

They concluded their post by mentioning the terrible spawns they have been finding for the last few days, stating that they started to not even bother with trying to catch them. They felt bored with Pokemon GO due to the game's questionable and stagnant spawns, and many players in the community shared this sentiment.

As fans of the main series will know, there are tons of common Pokemon in each region. With so many different creatures from different regions in the mobile spin-off, players have started to think of ways that Niantic could potentially remedy their lackluster spawn list.

One idea would be to take a roster of 100 or so common Pokemon and spread out their spawns to different points of the day. For example, it would be nice to leave the house late at night and have a higher chance of finding Zubat and Gastly, rather than continuing to find Starly and Poliwag. These sorts of spawn conditions are even mirrored in the main series.

One Redditor mentioned that the current issue in the game was reminiscent of its initial release in 2016, when it had a much smaller roster with only the original 150 Pokemon.

As such, many players have begun to complain about how the game has only seemed to get even more boring with its spawns as time goes on. Although it is unfortunate, the best way to remedy such an issue would be to wait for an event to mix things up or to wait for different weather, as such conditions influence the spawn rate of local wild Pokemon.

