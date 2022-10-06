Is Gengar still worth using in Pokemon Unite?

Gengar has been a beloved Speedster in Pokemon Unite since the game's release, but it was recently met with an unfortunate nerf. Specifically, Gengar's Hex had its range reduced, limiting its ability to chase down targets and damage them.

One of Gengar's most popular combos has been to hit a target with Sludge Bomb before following up with Hex. The move allows Gengar to close the distance and deal damage. If an opponent is afflicted with a status effect (like Sludge Bomb's poison), Hex has a shorter cooldown and deals more damage.

In essence, this combo allowed Gengar to spam Hex after landing Sludge Bomb, dealing a huge amount of damage. However, patch 1.7.1.7 reduced the range of Hex, but this hasn't necessarily affected the Pokemon's viability in the current meta.

Why Gengar is still a viable Speedster pick

There is no doubt that reducing the range of Hex has hurt Gengar in Pokemon Unite. However, the move remains unchanged despite having a lower range than before. This means trainers can still rack up quick a lot of damage with the Sludge Bomb/Hex combo, they just have to do so more carefully.

Because Hex's range has been shortened, Gengar mains will now need to rely on the map environment to gain an advantage. This means sticking to bushes to land your Sludge Bomb during a gank, then closing the distance to attack with Hex. Ideally, the combo should be used on opponents who have overextended substantially in lane.

Since Hex doesn't have the range it once did, players will need to move quickly to secure their kill before Sludge Bomb's poison effect wears off. Sadly, even with great positioning, some Pokemon will simply move out of range quickly and render Hex useless. The same can be said if a target has Battle Items on hand, like Full Heal (removes status ailments) or the Eject Button (allows the user to teleport a short distance away).

Despite these issues, Gengar can still be an effective jungler and contributor to its team in Pokemon Unite. However, those who play the Ghost/Poison-type creature will have to be very aware of their surroundings. Attacking from bushes to gank is extremely important now, and ensuring that you can secure the KO with Hex before the target escapes is even more vital.

It will likely take a considerable amount of practice to acclimate to the new version of Hex. The reduction in range is quite significant compared to how it used to be for Gengar in Pokemon Unite. However, the move still deals plenty of damage and features the same cooldown reduction, meaning it's still just as dangerous.

While TiMi Studio Group may have nerfed Gengar, it remains one of the top Speedsters in Pokemon Unite. Its difficulty curve will be somewhat higher, especially for new players, but a trained Gengar player can still dominate in battle. This is especially true for players who use Boost Emblems and Held Items to increase Gengar's speed, minimizing the impact of the Hex nerf's range reduction.

As long as Pokemon Unite trainers are aware of their hiding spots and know when to break off an engagement, they should be able to continue racking up kills with Gengar. Doing so will be more difficult, but the Shadow Pokemon is still fully capable of instilling fear in the opposing team during the laning stage and in team fights.

