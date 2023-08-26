Is Lickilicky with Body Slam good in Pokemon GO PvP?

To incentivize players to participate in Pokemon GO's yearly GO Fest, Niantic has introduced some exclusive charged attacks to the game. One of the new attacks that trainers can find is Body Slam on Lickilicky, the evolution of Kanto Pokemon Lickitung. However, what some may want to know is if there is any reason to get this attack for the creature.

With Lickilicky being a top contender in the title's Ultra League, many players may be hesitant to try something different, especially if their current set for the creature is already serving them adequately. So, is Body Slam a good pick for Lickilicky, or should trainers look elsewhere?

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

What makes Body Slam viable? An in-depth analysis of Lickilicky in Pokemon GO

Lickilicky, as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Unlike many other creatures in Pokemon GO, Lickilicky is great in the mobile game despite not having a strong source of same-type damage in most cases. With its only two fast attacks being Zen Headbutt and Lick, many players would be quick to write the creature off.

However, Lick, in particular, makes Lickilicky one of the best creatures in Ultra League. This is thanks to the move being super-effective against both forms of the Legendary Pokemon, Giratina.

Giratina is a major threat in the Ultra League. Lickilicky having a powerful Ghost-type attack while also being a Normal-type creature who can resist Giratina's Ghost-type attacks makes it a valuable asset in Ultra League.

However, Lickilicky always had one shortcoming: the lack of reliable and strong damage. While Lickilicky has had Hyper Beam for a while already, the move requires a lot of energy to power up and can be quite the buzzkill when it is used before the opponent expends all of their shields. This would result in all the work to deal damage being wasted on a shield.

This is where Body Slam shines. Body Slam still deals a sizable amount of damage. Though not as much as Hyper Beam, the lower energy cost of Body Slam makes it very easy to spam, thus baiting out your opponent's shields more often or giving Lickilicky more opportunities to deal huge bursts of Normal-type damage.

With its main role being a Ghost counter in Pokemon GO, an optimal Lickilicky moveset should contain Lick, Shadow Ball, and Body Slam. However, since not every player will have access to the resources for a second charged attack slot right away, players can manage using Lick and Body Slam until they can meet the requirements.

Overall, Lickilicky is a great choice for trainers looking to get into Pokemon GO's Ultra League. With GO Fest 2023 giving players the opportunity to get a Lickilicky with access to its best charged attack, there is no time like the present for players to get their hands on this elusive Normal-type creature.

However, those doing so should be aware that Lickilicky is held in high regard for its defenses, so its damage output may be lacking compared to other choices.