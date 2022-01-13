Top 5 best Normal-type Pokemon to use in Pokemon GO in 2022

Although they can be overlooked at times, Normal-type Pokemon can be very effective in Pokemon GO battles due to only having one elemental weakness.

Like any other elemental type in Pokemon GO, Normal-types have top picks and middle to low-grade options. The good news is that the top picks for Normal-type Pokemon have solid variety and can be used in PvP and PvE battles.

Many of the top options for Normal-types also sport considerable stats, particularly regarding stamina, leading to a significant pool of HP. However, there are also great Normal-types that can focus on offense. It all depends on what a trainer is looking for.

Pokemon GO: Top 5 Normal-types and their ideal formats

5) Zangoose (PvP)

Zangoose is a native of the Hoenn region and is the bitter enemy of Seviper (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Although it is primarily a "glass cannon" due to its low defense and health compared to its considerable attack stat, Zangoose's potential movesets give it a ton of utility in Pokemon GO PvP leagues, particularly Ultra League.

Once fed a few XL candies, Zangoose can take on meta picks in Ultra League such as Registeel and Giratina, thanks to moves like "Close Combat," "Shadow Claw," and "Night Slash."

It can also be used in a limited capacity in Great League to counter Ghost-type Pokemon, but trainers are likely better off using other options that possess more health and defense.

All the same, Zangoose is great on offense and shouldn't be shied away from for Pokemon GO trainers.

4) Lickilicky (PvP)

Lickilicky may look goofy, but it's no pushover (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The bulked-up behemoth evolution of Lickitung, Lickilicky's most impressive feature is its whopping top-35 stamina stat, giving it a large pool of HP in Pokemon GO. Its defense isn't bad either, making it an impressive defender that can turn many PvP battles into attrition.

However, its defensive capabilities make it a liability in PvE, particularly on offense where it can't amount to much when dealing with damage instead of taking it.

Lickilicky is another well-known Giratina counter for Ultra League's meta, albeit taking a significant amount of candies to prepare. It's expensive, but Lickilicky can stall out some of the best opponents in Pokemon GO.

3) Meloetta (Aria Form) (PvE/PvP)

Meloetta's Aria Form combines Normal and Psychic typing (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Meloetta may appear to be more focused on music, but its battle capability is deceptively high. It sports a high attack stat and defense/stamina stats in the top 70 of Pokemon GO. This, coupled with its dual Normal/Psychic-typing, makes it a tremendous Pokemon pick in PvE when trainers aren't able to (or don't want to) utilize Mewtwo in raids.

When using moves like Confusion, Psyshock, and Dazzling Gleam, Meloetta can also perform well in Master League PvP.

If the Pokemon it's taking on in Master League isn't a Dark or Steel-type, Meloetta can excel on offense with its Psychic/Fairy-type assault.

2) Mega Lopunny (PvE)

Mega Lopunny, strangely, is both Normal and Fighting-type (Image via Niantic)

A contradictive Normal/Fighting-type Pokemon, Mega Lopunny is similar to a Mega Evolution to Mega Pidgeot. However, since Flying-type Pokemon aren't often utilized in the PvE meta unless they have a type advantage, Mega Lopunny tends to get the nod.

With a top-50 attack stat and a top-90 defense stat, Mega Lopunny is a certified brawler in Pokemon GO.

Another of Lopunny's most significant assets is its double resistance to Ghost-type Pokemon. Otherwise, it performs pretty close to a powered-up Shadow Machamp in PvE raids.

However, that shouldn't dissuade trainers from using Mega Lopunny, as its stats and solid Fighting-type movesets can allow it to quickly dole out tons of damage against the right raid bosses in Pokemon GO.

1) Snorlax (PvE/PvP)

Snorlax is one of the hardest Pokemon to take down in the game thanks to its high health total (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The big boss itself, Snorlax, remains one of the most exceptional Normal-types in Pokemon GO due to its Blissey-level HP stat (seventh-highest overall) and solid attack and defense stats to boot. Moves like Lick, Body Slam, and Superpower also provide a bevy of different move types where it can take advantage of type matchups.

Snorlax's considerable health makes it one of the best defensive options in the game in either PvE or PvP. It can lock down gyms on defense and draw out PvP fights, outlasting its opposition easily.

Snorlax has caused frustration for many trainers, and adding one to your battle party will quickly demonstrate why.

