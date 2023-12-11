"Is Mateo a Galarian Bird?": Pokemon GO player gets frustrated with NPC spawn

A recent uproar in the Pokemon GO community has emerged surrounding the appearance - or lack thereof - of a character named Mateo, which has his spawn rating compared to a Galarian Bird in the game. The discussion was ignited by a Reddit post on the popular subreddit r/TheSilphRoad, where a user expressed their frustration.

Mateo, a researcher fond of collecting Gifts worldwide, offers adventurers a special encounter. At the end of a Route, you might meet him and receive an invitation for a Gift Exchange. Accepting it grants a specially curated Gift from another trainer and a unique Postcard that helps in completing the Vivillon Collector medal.

Due to Mateo's low spawn rate, Reddit user Wardoosh commented:

"Is Mateo a Galarian Bird?"

Pokemon GO players react to Mateo's inconsistent spawning on Reddit

u/Wardoosh was confused and dismayed over the absence of Mateo and compared the character's spawn rate to that of a rare Legendary Pokemon. The post garnered attention from numerous users, prompting a flurry of comments and speculations.

Many Redditors stated they had been exploring Pokemon GO far and wide, trying to find any trace of Mateo, hoping for even a hint or clue in the game. But it felt like a fruitless search.

Some users mentioned that they consistently found him at the end of specific routes, while others suggested he might not spawn at gyms as the final stop. A few of them suggested restarting the game if Mateo doesn't appear.

Personal experiences vary, with some sticking to a convenient route to meet Mateo regularly while acknowledging a daily limit of one encounter.

Some also add that it's typical that Mateo might not appear. If he doesn't show up on your initial route of the day, he won't show up for any subsequent routes, no matter how many you take.

One comment summarised that it appears that Mateo reliably spawns on the first route attempted daily, potentially at a 100% rate. However, issues with the game, Mateo, or the route feature itself seem to be affecting certain devices or connection strengths. While the user mentioned that he consistently encountered Mateo, he acknowledged the reported issues from other players.

The Reddit thread sparked a wave of curiosity and speculation, igniting the imagination of Pokemon GO players worldwide. Despite Mateo's varied spawn rate or only specific routes spawning the character, the excitement within the community persists.