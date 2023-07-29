Is Shiny Politoed available in Pokemon GO?

Politoed is one of the most bizarre creatures in not just Pokemon GO but the entire franchise. With humble beginnings as an alternate trade evolution for Poliwhirl utilizing the new King's Rock item, Politoed was stuck in a state of obscurity until the fifth generation, which gave it the Drizzle hidden ability. However, since abilities are absent from Niantic's mobile game, it has sunk back into obscurity.

This was thankfully changed with the news that Poliwag, Politoed's base form, would be the focus for July 2023's Community Day. With the evolution receiving a new attack following this event, many players have begun to acknowledge Politoed once again. Some may even be wondering if they can find this creature in its rare and valuable shiny form.

Politoed and its family cannot currently appear in their shiny variants in the mobile game, but this will soon change on July 30, when the Poliwag Community Day hits live servers.

Best way to find Shiny Politoed in Pokemon GO

Politoed as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Since Community Days always offer a boosted rate of encountering a Shiny Pokemon, you will want to go out and evolve your Shiny Politoed during the Poliwag Community Day.

To get a Shiny Politoed, your best bet is to evolve a Shiny Poliwag since fully evolved Pokemon are incredibly rare in the wild outside of raids. Since the upcoming event will feature an increased amount of Poliwag spawns, it will be easy to start, as well as to collect the required candies for the evolution to take place.

In total, you need to collect 125 Poliwag candies as well as a King's Rock to fully evolve a Poliwag into a Politoed. To get a King's Rock, you need to get extremely lucky with the items you receive from battling in the Battle League or from training against one of the three player team leaders. They can also be found occasionally by spinning the photo disk at a Pokestop.

Is Politoed good in Pokemon GO PvP?

As of writing, Politoed is very much worth the time and effort to evolve in Pokemon GO if you intend on using it in the competitive Battle League game mode.

Before the Poliwag Community Day, the creature's main drawback that kept it from being a metagame staple was its lack of a reliable move that covers its weaknesses. Thankfully, the Poliwag Community Day event will fix this exact issue with the introduction of Ice Beam into Politoed's movepool. This will give it a more spammable coverage attack that compliments its already spammy Weather Ball Water-type charged attack, making it a great choice for those looking to pressure their opponent's shields.

Overall, the Poliwag Community Day would appear to be a love letter to Pokemon GO's competitive community by fixing the primary issue plaguing one of competitive play's best Water-types.