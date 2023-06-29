Is Shiny Sableye available in Pokemon GO?

With the introduction of Pokemon GO's Dark Flames event, Mega Sableye has finally arrived in the popular mobile game. However, despite the fact that the Pocket Monster is the main attraction for the current rotation of content, many players may choose to set their sights on something that has a bit more rarity: its shiny variant.

Shiny Pokemon are known for their high rarity, making them incredibly valuable for collectors, despite not possessing a competitive edge in any sense. With Mega Sableye being the newest addition, many trainers may want to know if they can find the creature's shiny form.

However, as experienced players are surely aware, not every Shiny Pokemon is available for capture in Pokemon GO. With this in mind, trainers will need to do some research before committing the time and effort to a hunt.

So, what about Sableye? Can players find this creature in its rare shiny variant right now, or will they need to wait?

How to get Shiny Sableye in Pokemon GO

Sableye, as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Shiny Sableye is available in Pokemon GO. Not only does this mean that players can finally add it to their collection, but it also means that Shiny Mega Sableye is one of the few instances in the game's history where a shiny variant is available as soon as its original form debuts.

Having said that, Sableye is not a very common Pokemon. This means players will need to build some strategies to increase the likelihood of the creature spawning. It is important to note that there is no definitive way for players to force the Pocket Monster to spawn.

The first factor to consider during a shiny hunt is the weather of the area the player chooses to hunt in. Thanks to Pokemon GO's weather-boosting feature, trainers can find creatures of a given type more easily if the area is experiencing the correlating weather conditions. In this case, Sableye spawns more frequently in foggy weather.

The next step players can take to improve their chances of finding a Shiny Sableye in Pokemon GO is using spawn rate-boosting items in an area experiencing optimal weather. Lure Modules can be used to establish a patrol route, which is commonly used by those looking to find Shiny Pokemon. Using many Lure Modules in a crowded area greatly floods the local spawn rate.

In a similar vein, Incense can also be used to increase the general spawn rate of an area. However, this is only recommended if players intend to remain active during their hunt. This is because the effect of the Incense items is only active for as long as the user remains mobile.

Additionally, trainers can choose to repeatedly battle the Sableye Mega Raids for a better and more consistent way of getting a Shiny Sableye. Mega Raids have shiny odds of around 1 in 30 in Pokemon GO.

