Is Sigilyph good in Pokemon GO PvP?

There are numerous region-locked Pocket Monsters in Pokemon GO. The lineup includes Hawlucha (Mexico), Klefki (France), Sigilyph (Egypt and Greece), and so on. Among these, Sigilyph has recently come to the limelight owing to its appearance in GO Fest 2023. The critter will be available for players with tickets in Osaka, London, and New York City.

Although Sigilyph is not a new Pokemon by any means, many players will be able to encounter and catch it for the first time. This might leave them wondering if the critter is any good in PvP battles in Niantic's mobile game. This article will address those doubts.

Is Sigilyph worth using in Pokemon GO Battle League?

Sigilyph in Pokemon anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Sigilyph is not worth using in Pokemon GO Battle League under any circumstance. According to PvPoke, the critter is ranked #800 in the open Great League, #587 in the open Ultra League, and #506 in the open Master League.

If these numbers don't dissuade you enough, take a look at its moveset. The Fast Attacks that Sigilyph can learn are Air Slash and Zen Headbutt.

Air Slash is a decent move doing nearly 3.6 damage per turn (DPT) thanks to the same type attack bonus (STAB) and generates three energy per turn (EPT). Zen Headbutt does 3.192 DPT and generates a meager 2 EPT.

Sigilyph's options in Charged Attacks are as follows:

Psybeam - 84 damage (STAB) - 60 energy - 1.4 DPE*

- 84 damage (STAB) - 60 energy - 1.4 DPE* Ancient Power - 60 damage - 45 energy - 1.33 DPE

- 60 damage - 45 energy - 1.33 DPE Air Cutter - 72 damage - 55 energy - 1.31 DPE

- 72 damage - 55 energy - 1.31 DPE Signal Beam - 75 damage - 55 energy - 1.36 DPE + 20% chance of dropping opponent's attack and defense

The problems with these moves are two-fold. Firstly, none of them do much damage. For moves that are low on damage output, players expect them to load quickly, so they can be spammed to exert shield pressure or inflict chip damage. Sigilyph's Charged Attacks fulfill neither criterion.

With both these factors combined, Sigilyph occupied the absolute bottom of the barrel when it comes to Pokemon GO's PvP scene.

How to get Sigilyph in Pokemon GO

Typically only found in Greece and Egypt, Sigilyph has been observed as far away as Osaka and London! (Image via Twitter/@PokemonGoApp)

Sigilyph being useless in PvP doesn't mean it is not a valuable catch. Since the creature is only available to Pokemon GO players in Egypt and Greece under normal circumstances, its appearance in GO Fest 2023 is noteworthy.

Not everyone has the resources to visit a foreign country and catch region-locked Pocket Monsters. Therefore, players in Osaka, London, and New York City should definitely go after this critter.

Sigilyph will appear in the wild across all habitats during the in-person events at this year's GO Fest. Players can encounter it just by walking around. However, like other rare encounters, it might take some time to turn up.

Unfortunately, the critter has not been announced for the Pokemon GO Fest: Global. Therefore, players outside these three cities might have to wait till its arrival or plan a trip to Greece or Egypt.