Is Volo alive in Pokemon Legends Z-A?

Pokemon Legends Z-A is a part of the sub-series, which also includes Pokemon Legends: Arceus. In the 2022 title, Volo served as the primary antagonist. He is a Ginkgo Guild merchant and an ardent worshiper of Arceus. At the end of Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Volo disappears, never to be seen again after playing such a vital role in the game's story. Fans may wonder if he is still alive with the release of the new game.

The answer is most likely yes, Volo is still alive in Pokemon Legends Z-A. This article will explain exactly why.

Volo makes an indirect appearance in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Museum location in Lumiose City (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon Legends Z-A takes place five years after the events of Pokemon X and Y. Meanwhile, Pokemon Legends: Arceus was a time-travel adventure set in the past, where you meet Volo.

In his quest to find and conquer Arceus, the Alpha Pokemon, it seems as if Volo has made it to the timeline of Pokemon Legends Z-A.

If you go to the Lumiose City Museum, you can come across a peculiar dress that looks exactly like the outfit worn by Volo. In the game, you can also speak with the curator in the museum, who will tell you the following:

"I was told that the person who wore this outfit donated it to the collection personally. Apparently, he gazed a while at those sketches by Professor Laventon with this nostalgic air, too…"

This little easter egg confirms that even though Volo is not seen in Pokemon Legends Z-A, he is quite alive during the time the story takes place. It means that he has survived all these years in his eternal search for Arceus and its power to reshape the entire world.

When you interact with the outfit showcased in the museum, the game also generates the following prompt, which confirms its ancient nature:

"Formal Attire. This outfit is said to have been worn by the ancient Sinnoh people during their rituals. This group worshipped the Pokémon Arceus as an almighty deity. It is thought that they showed their respect by mimicking Arceus' appearance - even reflected in the way that they styled their hair."

Therefore, it is safe to assume that Volo is still alive in the game's universe. However, his current state, plans, and overall story remain unclear. Perhaps fans can expect to see the character in a future title.

