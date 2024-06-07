Is it worth it to purchase from the Pokemon GO Web Store?

Is Pokemon GO's Web Store worth using for game purchases? Although some purchases can only be made from within Niantic's mobile title, many can also be made through their web shop, and trainers can even get a few discounts or some extra goodies that they might not be able to obtain via the in-game store. Given this information, using the GO Web Store for purchases is worth the effort.

Although the Pokemon GO in-game shop has its fair share of bonuses and discounts from time to time, the web store has exclusives that trainers won't find anywhere else. Some of these deals can be pretty hard to pass up if players are going to make a purchase of currencies like PokeCoins, certain limited-time item boxes, or tickets for upcoming events like GO Fest.

What makes the Pokemon GO Web Store worth using?

The discounts and extra goodies that the Pokemon GO Web Store offers can be compelling (Image via Niantic)

Put plainly, Niantic's monetization of Pokemon GO can hit players pretty hard in the wallet sometimes. Anytime they can get more for their money or pay less than the average value of the in-game shop, they should take the opportunity, especially if a purchase is inevitable. This is where the GO Web Store can come in pretty handy, even if it doesn't have the same offers as the in-game store.

From discounted tickets to major events to PokeCoin discounts that throw in extra coins for purchasing via the Web Store, to offering item boxes that can only be found on the site, the Pokemon GO Web Store has a lot to offer. Moreover, the site offers limited-time deals across the store, including things like a 15% discount if trainers spend $9.99 USD or equivalent or more on their first web purchase.

Niantic's mobile title isn't exactly shy about its monetization practices compared to even a few years ago, and many trainers have levied criticisms toward the in-game shop. While the web store isn't perfect, it is a bit more economical overall when making certain purchases, and it's no secret that plenty of players would prefer to get more PokeCoins, items, and more at a reduced price when possible.

This is the primary reason why the GO Web Store can be so useful for both new and longtime players alike. If trainers aren't fond of the prices and goodies they're seeing in the in-game store, it doesn't hurt to pop into the web store to see if it offers a better alternative. Even though the online shop doesn't always offer a superior option, when it does, players might be surprised at their savings.