"It's a bit sketchy": Pokemon GO players bewildered about Power Spot locations

The Pokemon GO Max Out season's main selling point right now is its introduction of Dynamax into the popular mobile game. However, many trainers have noticed that the Power Spots where Dynamax Pocket Monsters can appear have been showing up in strange places.

User unscsnip3r highlighted this issue on the Silph Road subreddit by sharing a Power Spot hosted at a fire station. This directly goes against Niantic's guidelines as the company acknowledges these waypoints can get in the way of emergency services.

Another user Yyir had this to say about Power Spots:

"All three near me are businesses at people's houses. It's a bit sketchy."

For whatever reason, the program used to assign Power Spots seems to be disobeying Niantic's guidelines, putting these locations in dangerous or sketchy places across the map.

This has left many players feeling uncomfortable with Power Spots and waiting for Niantic to fix the possible glitch.

Many players are left uneased at some of these Power Spot locations (Image via Reddit)

While most trainers cannot seem to agree about what is causing the issue, some seem to be in agreement that this is a glitch, which is very likely.

User DrKillerZA brought up an interesting thought, claiming that these Power Spots could be rejected Pokestops from user submissions.

As some may not know, high-level players can recommend areas for Pokestops directly to Niantic. However, more often than not, these user-submitted Pokestops would be turned down.

With Niantic also making other geocaching titles like Pikmin Bloom and Monster Hunter Now, it could be possible that some waypoint data may have been carried over to Pokemon GO for the sake of convenience, with the developer possibly going over these locations later.

What is wrong with Power Spots in Pokemon GO?

The issue with Power Spots in Pokemon GO will likely be fixed in the near future (Image via Niantic)

The main issue with Power Spots in Pokemon GO at the moment is that they are seemingly appearing in random and suspicious locations.

Considering how some of these Power Spots downright ignore the guidelines set by Niantic, this is surely caused by an error with the program used to assign these locations.

Hopefully, the issue is resolved before the GO Big event, which will bring the first wave of Dynamax Pokemon into the game. With the title's content being tied to the real world, Niantic surely takes the safety of its community very seriously, and this problem will likely be rectified.

In the meantime, players should always express caution when leaving the house to play the game.

