“It’s getting really boring”: Pokemon GO player complains about 7 km egg hatches 

In Pokemon GO, discontent with the 7 km egg pool has recently emerged, overshadowing the game's adventure-filled hunts and battles for gym supremacy. The process of hatching eggs, once a source of anticipation and mystery, now faces criticism for its predictability and lack of variety. Trainers have voiced their frustration on Reddit, calling for a refreshed approach to the game's egg mechanics.

Reddit user @13lahBlahBlah's call for change sparked a widespread discussion:

"Any chance could we get new 7km egg rotations please... It's getting really boring."

Pokemon GO players express their disappointment with 7 km egg hatches on Reddit

This statement sparked a discussion about the current state of 7 km eggs, with many agreeing that the excitement of hatching these has dwindled. The main complaint is the perceived lack of value in the Pokemon that hatch from these eggs, described by one as useless.

However, the conversation evolved to include some defense of the current 7 km egg pool. Participants pointed out that, despite the general disappointment, there are a few gems within the pool that are valuable for players engaged in Pokemon GO's PvP (Player vs Player) battles.

For instance, Pokemon like Galarian Stunfisk, Alolan Vulpix, and Paldean Wooper were mentioned for their utility in various PvP leagues. Additionally, the possibility of obtaining Pokemon with ideal IVs (Individual Values) for specific leagues, such as a 15/15/15 Galarian Stunfisk for the Ultra League, was highlighted as a positive aspect of the current 7 km egg lineup.

Yet, even among those who acknowledge the utility of certain Pokemon in the 7 km egg pool, there's a consensus that the overall experience feels stagnant. The excitement of discovering what hatches from an egg has been overshadowed by the predictability and perceived monotony of the current offerings.

Players are calling for Niantic to refresh the 7 km egg pool to reinvigorate interest and add a sense of novelty and anticipation to egg hatching once again.

The discussion also touched on broader frustrations with egg hatching in Pokemon GO. These included the low hatch rates for desired Pokemon from 10 km eggs and the lack of appeal in other egg types, such as the 5 km eggs with their "stupid paldean starters."

The community's feedback highlights a desire for more frequent updates and rotations to the egg pools, ensuring that Pokemon GO's egg-hatching aspect remains exciting and rewarding.