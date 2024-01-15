What is item duplication glitch in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and how to do it?

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has a game-breaking item duplication glitch that you can do right now. We know that it can be tedious to farm items and resources. Some like Master Balls and Beast Balls are astronomically difficult to obtain in the game. So, you can make use of this new item duplication glitch to stack as many of your favorite items in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet in your account as you want.

In this article, we will tell you how you can perform the item duplication glitch in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. We will also tell you how you can potentially get unlimited Master Balls, Beast Balls, and almost any item in the game using this method.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's new item duplication glitch: Everything you need to know

Black or White Kyurem is crucial for the glitch (Image via The Pokemon Company)

So, this new item duplication glitch is fairly simple to do. However, it will require you to take a long route if you do not have a few things in your inventory.

Things required for the new item duplication glitch in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

There are a few key components that are going to make this duplication glitch successful:

Ditto: A level 100 Ditto would be ideal but it is not compulsory as long as it can outspeed the Pokemon it goes against (Smeargle, in this case). So, you can slap a Focus Sash on your Ditto and get away without having the critter be level 100.

The item you want to duplicate.

A Pokemon that knows the move Trick.

An Ability Patch to change Ditto’s ability to Limber.

Ether or Elixir to recover lost Power Points (needed for Trick).

Black or White Kyurem: You can do this with any monster that is big like these dragons, but we feel that using Black Kyurem or White Kyurem would streamline the process for you.

If you do not have these dragons, we have an article that discusses how you can catch Black and White Kyurem in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC. They will serve as a good option.

How to do the item duplication glitch in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Fuse Kyurem with Reshiram or Zekrom before starting the glitch (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Firstly, set up your party as shown in the picture above. You must fuse Kyurem with Zekrom or Reshiram and make the fused monster hold the item that you want to duplicate using the glitch.

Also, make sure your fused Kyurem has Imprison as the only move. You can teach it to your fused monster, and once that is done, remove every other move from the list.

Once that is done, you will have to go to the Savannah Rest Area 1 to start the glitch. After reaching this location, you will have to locate a big tree that should not be too far from the entrance.

Line up Smeargle with the tree in the back (Image via The Pokemon Company)

After that, you will have to find a Smeargle and bring it to the spot as shown in the picture above. It should line up with the tree in the background while you are facing north. You will have to catch Smeargle’s attention by running to and from where it is standing.

Once all this is done, start a battle with Smeargle with Ditto as the first Pokemon. Use Transform to transform your Ditto into Smeargle; the enemy Smeargle will use Sketch after this. This will pave a path for you to switch to Black or White Kyurem.

As soon as you switch your Pokemon, the enemy Smeargle will also transform into the monster you bring into battle. When this happens, it is very important that you waste this turn by doing something random like healing up a monster in your party. This is important as you will need the opposing Smeargle to attack you first.

Imprison on Black or White Kyurem is important (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Since your monster knows Imprison as the only move, the opposing Smeargle will use the same on you and ban you from using it any further. You can then use Struggle as the only move but you will want to Run from the battle at this point.

Once you do that, the opposing transformed Smeargle will vanish and spawn next to the big tree to your right. Remember to not catch this Kyurem in Scarlet and Violet as it is illegal in the game.

After this, switch your leading Pokemon to the one that knows the move Trick. Gallade can learn this move in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. It is important that no matter what monster you use, they are not holding any items. Otherwise, this item duplication glitch will not work.

Then, go and challenge the transformed Smeargle and use Trick as your attack. Every time your monster uses Trick, you will get the item that you had chosen to duplicate. As soon as you get the item, leave the battle and repeat the process.

It is very important to note that the transformed Smeargle’s form (fused Kyurem) is not legal in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet for some odd reason. So, avoid catching it at all costs if you do not want to land in trouble.

How to get unlimited Master Balls in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet using the item duplication glitch

When you are giving an item to your Black or White Kyurem, you can give a Master Ball. This way, when you perform the final step of the glitch using Trick, you will get a Master Ball in your bag. You can repeat this step as many times as you want to stack this rare item.

How to get unlimited Beast Balls in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet using the item duplication glitch

Just like the Master Ball duplication, you can give a Beast Ball to your fused Kyurem and perform the duplication glitch to get an unlimited number (999 is the limit of any item in the game) of Beast Balls.

Key things to keep in mind for the item duplication glitch in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Important notes for the glitch (Image via The Pokemon Company)

It is very important to keep Ditto in the first slot of your party while challenging Smeargle during this glitch. You should take extra care to line up the latter with the tree in the background.

Also, make sure there are three patches of grass to your left and one on your right. The tree where the Smeargle will get glitched to must be to your right. You can use Fargiraf instead of Kyurem or the black/white variants of Kyurem. However, the glitch works best with Black or White Kyurem.

Alternatives to Ditto for the item duplication glitch in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Unfortunately, there isn’t any alternative to Ditto for this glitch in Scarlet and Violet. It is crucial for Ditto with Limber to transform into the Smeargle for this method to work. That is the first and one of the most important steps of this process.