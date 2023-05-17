Latest Pokemon GO datamine showcases new moves and pocket monsters, including Scarlet and Violet Legendaries

The recent list of Pokemon GO datamine showcased a large number of moves, forms, and pocket monsters that have been added to the game's backend. While it is not known when these will be released in the mobile title, the list does contain a couple of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Legendaries, along with other popular names.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet heralded Generation IX in the long-running mainline video game series of the beloved global franchise. The titles were released back in November 2022 and soon became a raging success with large sales numbers. Pokemon GO fans have been waiting a while to see Gen IX mons appear in-game, with Gimmighoul and Gholdengo already having made their debuts.
The upcoming season might be the perfect time for Pokemon GO fans to hear something about the reported list.
All new moves, pocket monsters, and forms showcased in the latest Pokemon GO datamine
The list has been shared on the Twitter handle of the popular Pokemon GO dataminer, PokeMiners. It is as follows:
New Moves
- .V0383_MOVE_LIQUIDATION
- .V0385_MOVE_LEAFAGE_FAST
New Forms
- ZYGARDE_COMPLETE_TEN_PERCENT
- ZYGARDE_COMPLETE_FIFTY_PERCENT
- OINKOLOGNE_NORMAL
- OINKOLOGNE_FEMALE
- MAUSHOLD_FAMILY_OF_THREE
- MAUSHOLD_FAMILY_OF_FOUR
- SQUAWKABILLY_GREEN
- SQUAWKABILLY_BLUE
- SQUAWKABILLY_YELLOW
- SQUAWKABILLY_WHITE
- PALAFIN_ZERO
- PALAFIN_HERO
- TATSUGIRI_CURLY
- TATSUGIRI_DROOPY
- TATSUGIRI_STRETCHY
- DUDUNSPARCE_TWO
- DUDUNSPARCE_THREE
- KORAIDON_APEX
- MIRAIDON_ULTIMATE
- AERODACTYL_SUMMER_2023
- PIKACHU_SUMMER_2023_A
- PIKACHU_SUMMER_2023_B
- PIKACHU_SUMMER_2023_C
- PIKACHU_SUMMER_2023_D
- TAUROS_PALDEA_COMBAT
- TAUROS_PALDEA_BLAZE
- TAUROS_PALDEA_AQUA
- WOOPER_PALDEA
New Mons
- .V0906_POKEMON_SPRIGATITO
- .V0907_POKEMON_FLORAGATO
- .V0908_POKEMON_MEOWSCARADA
- .V0909_POKEMON_FUECOCO
- .V0910_POKEMON_CROCALOR
- .V0911_POKEMON_SKELEDIRGE
- .V0912_POKEMON_QUAXLY
- .V0913_POKEMON_QUAXWELL
- .V0914_POKEMON_QUAQUAVAL
- .V0915_POKEMON_LECHONK
- .V0916_POKEMON_OINKOLOGNE
- .V0917_POKEMON_TAROUNTULA
- .V0918_POKEMON_SPIDOPS
- .V0919_POKEMON_NYMBLE
- .V0920_POKEMON_LOKIX
- .V0921_POKEMON_PAWMI
- .V0922_POKEMON_PAWMO
- .V0923_POKEMON_PAWMOT
- .V0924_POKEMON_TANDEMAUS
- .V0925_POKEMON_MAUSHOLD
- .V0926_POKEMON_FIDOUGH
- .V0927_POKEMON_DACHSBUN
- .V0928_POKEMON_SMOLIV
- .V0929_POKEMON_DOLLIV
- .V0930_POKEMON_ARBOLIVA
- .V0931_POKEMON_SQUAWKABILLY
- .V0932_POKEMON_NACLI
- .V0933_POKEMON_NACLSTACK
- .V0934_POKEMON_GARGANACL
- .V0935_POKEMON_CHARCADET
- .V0936_POKEMON_ARMAROUGE
- .V0937_POKEMON_CERULEDGE
- .V0938_POKEMON_TADBULB
- .V0939_POKEMON_BELLIBOLT
- .V0940_POKEMON_WATTREL
- .V0941_POKEMON_KILOWATTREL
- .V0942_POKEMON_MASCHIFF
- .V0943_POKEMON_MABOSSTIFF
- .V0944_POKEMON_SHROODLE
- .V0945_POKEMON_GRAFAIAI
- .V0946_POKEMON_BRAMBLIN
- .V0947_POKEMON_BRAMBLEGHAST
- .V0948_POKEMON_TOEDSCOOL
- .V0949_POKEMON_TOEDSCRUEL
- .V0950_POKEMON_KLAWF
- .V0951_POKEMON_CAPSAKID
- .V0952_POKEMON_SCOVILLAIN
- .V0953_POKEMON_RELLOR
- .V0954_POKEMON_RABSCA
- .V0955_POKEMON_FLITTLE
- .V0956_POKEMON_ESPATHRA
- .V0957_POKEMON_TINKATINK
- .V0958_POKEMON_TINKATUFF
- .V0959_POKEMON_TINKATON
- .V0960_POKEMON_WIGLETT
- .V0961_POKEMON_WUGTRIO
- .V0962_POKEMON_BOMBIRDIER
- .V0963_POKEMON_FINIZEN
- .V0964_POKEMON_PALAFIN
- .V0965_POKEMON_VAROOM
- .V0966_POKEMON_REVAVROOM
- .V0967_POKEMON_CYCLIZAR
- .V0968_POKEMON_ORTHWORM
- .V0969_POKEMON_GLIMMET
- .V0970_POKEMON_GLIMMORA
- .V0971_POKEMON_GREAVARD
- .V0972_POKEMON_HOUNDSTONE
- .V0973_POKEMON_FLAMIGO
- .V0974_POKEMON_CETODDLE
- .V0975_POKEMON_CETITAN
- .V0976_POKEMON_VELUZA
- .V0977_POKEMON_DONDOZO
- .V0978_POKEMON_TATSUGIRI
- .V0979_POKEMON_ANNIHILAPE
- .V0980_POKEMON_CLODSIRE
- .V0981_POKEMON_FARIGIRAF
- .V0982_POKEMON_DUDUNSPARCE
- .V0983_POKEMON_KINGAMBIT
- .V0984_POKEMON_GREATTUSK
- .V0985_POKEMON_SCREAMTAIL
- .V0986_POKEMON_BRUTEBONNET
- .V0987_POKEMON_FLUTTERMANE
- .V0988_POKEMON_SLITHERWING
- .V0989_POKEMON_SANDYSHOCKS
- .V0990_POKEMON_IRONTREADS
- .V0991_POKEMON_IRONBUNDLE
- .V0992_POKEMON_IRONHANDS
- .V0993_POKEMON_IRONJUGULIS
- .V0994_POKEMON_IRONMOTH
- .V0995_POKEMON_IRONTHORNS
- .V0996_POKEMON_FRIGIBAX
- .V0997_POKEMON_ARCTIBAX
- .V0998_POKEMON_BAXCALIBUR
- V1001_POKEMON_WOCHIEN
- V1002_POKEMON_CHIENPAO
- V1003_POKEMON_TINGLU
- V1004_POKEMON_CHIYU
- V1005_POKEMON_ROARINGMOON
- V1006_POKEMON_IRONVALIANT
- V1007_POKEMON_KORAIDON
- V1008_POKEMON_MIRAIDON
The blog post for the same can be found here.
While seeing the names of all Gen IX starters and their evolved forms will surely put a smile on the faces of exciting players, the list even contains Paradox Pokemon (like Roaring Moon, Flutter Mane, and Iron Treads) and Legendaries (like Koraidon and Miraidon).
It will be interesting to see how Niantic introduces these formidable beasts to Pokemon GO and when. Details about the upcoming season will likely arrive in the next few weeks.