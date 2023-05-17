Latest Pokemon GO datamine showcases new moves and pocket monsters, including Scarlet and Violet Legendaries

The recent list of Pokemon GO datamine showcased a large number of moves, forms, and pocket monsters that have been added to the game's backend. While it is not known when these will be released in the mobile title, the list does contain a couple of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Legendaries, along with other popular names.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet heralded Generation IX in the long-running mainline video game series of the beloved global franchise. The titles were released back in November 2022 and soon became a raging success with large sales numbers. Pokemon GO fans have been waiting a while to see Gen IX mons appear in-game, with Gimmighoul and Gholdengo already having made their debuts.

The upcoming season might be the perfect time for Pokemon GO fans to hear something about the reported list.

All new moves, pocket monsters, and forms showcased in the latest Pokemon GO datamine

The list has been shared on the Twitter handle of the popular Pokemon GO dataminer, PokeMiners. It is as follows:

New Moves

.V0383_MOVE_LIQUIDATION

.V0385_MOVE_LEAFAGE_FAST

New Forms

ZYGARDE_COMPLETE_TEN_PERCENT

ZYGARDE_COMPLETE_FIFTY_PERCENT

OINKOLOGNE_NORMAL

OINKOLOGNE_FEMALE

MAUSHOLD_FAMILY_OF_THREE

MAUSHOLD_FAMILY_OF_FOUR

SQUAWKABILLY_GREEN

SQUAWKABILLY_BLUE

SQUAWKABILLY_YELLOW

SQUAWKABILLY_WHITE

PALAFIN_ZERO

PALAFIN_HERO

TATSUGIRI_CURLY

TATSUGIRI_DROOPY

TATSUGIRI_STRETCHY

DUDUNSPARCE_TWO

DUDUNSPARCE_THREE

KORAIDON_APEX

MIRAIDON_ULTIMATE

AERODACTYL_SUMMER_2023

PIKACHU_SUMMER_2023_A

PIKACHU_SUMMER_2023_B

PIKACHU_SUMMER_2023_C

PIKACHU_SUMMER_2023_D

TAUROS_PALDEA_COMBAT

TAUROS_PALDEA_BLAZE

TAUROS_PALDEA_AQUA

WOOPER_PALDEA

New Mons

.V0906_POKEMON_SPRIGATITO

.V0907_POKEMON_FLORAGATO

.V0908_POKEMON_MEOWSCARADA

.V0909_POKEMON_FUECOCO

.V0910_POKEMON_CROCALOR

.V0911_POKEMON_SKELEDIRGE

.V0912_POKEMON_QUAXLY

.V0913_POKEMON_QUAXWELL

.V0914_POKEMON_QUAQUAVAL

.V0915_POKEMON_LECHONK

.V0916_POKEMON_OINKOLOGNE

.V0917_POKEMON_TAROUNTULA

.V0918_POKEMON_SPIDOPS

.V0919_POKEMON_NYMBLE

.V0920_POKEMON_LOKIX

.V0921_POKEMON_PAWMI

.V0922_POKEMON_PAWMO

.V0923_POKEMON_PAWMOT

.V0924_POKEMON_TANDEMAUS

.V0925_POKEMON_MAUSHOLD

.V0926_POKEMON_FIDOUGH

.V0927_POKEMON_DACHSBUN

.V0928_POKEMON_SMOLIV

.V0929_POKEMON_DOLLIV

.V0930_POKEMON_ARBOLIVA

.V0931_POKEMON_SQUAWKABILLY

.V0932_POKEMON_NACLI

.V0933_POKEMON_NACLSTACK

.V0934_POKEMON_GARGANACL

.V0935_POKEMON_CHARCADET

.V0936_POKEMON_ARMAROUGE

.V0937_POKEMON_CERULEDGE

.V0938_POKEMON_TADBULB

.V0939_POKEMON_BELLIBOLT

.V0940_POKEMON_WATTREL

.V0941_POKEMON_KILOWATTREL

.V0942_POKEMON_MASCHIFF

.V0943_POKEMON_MABOSSTIFF

.V0944_POKEMON_SHROODLE

.V0945_POKEMON_GRAFAIAI

.V0946_POKEMON_BRAMBLIN

.V0947_POKEMON_BRAMBLEGHAST

.V0948_POKEMON_TOEDSCOOL

.V0949_POKEMON_TOEDSCRUEL

.V0950_POKEMON_KLAWF

.V0951_POKEMON_CAPSAKID

.V0952_POKEMON_SCOVILLAIN

.V0953_POKEMON_RELLOR

.V0954_POKEMON_RABSCA

.V0955_POKEMON_FLITTLE

.V0956_POKEMON_ESPATHRA

.V0957_POKEMON_TINKATINK

.V0958_POKEMON_TINKATUFF

.V0959_POKEMON_TINKATON

.V0960_POKEMON_WIGLETT

.V0961_POKEMON_WUGTRIO

.V0962_POKEMON_BOMBIRDIER

.V0963_POKEMON_FINIZEN

.V0964_POKEMON_PALAFIN

.V0965_POKEMON_VAROOM

.V0966_POKEMON_REVAVROOM

.V0967_POKEMON_CYCLIZAR

.V0968_POKEMON_ORTHWORM

.V0969_POKEMON_GLIMMET

.V0970_POKEMON_GLIMMORA

.V0971_POKEMON_GREAVARD

.V0972_POKEMON_HOUNDSTONE

.V0973_POKEMON_FLAMIGO

.V0974_POKEMON_CETODDLE

.V0975_POKEMON_CETITAN

.V0976_POKEMON_VELUZA

.V0977_POKEMON_DONDOZO

.V0978_POKEMON_TATSUGIRI

.V0979_POKEMON_ANNIHILAPE

.V0980_POKEMON_CLODSIRE

.V0981_POKEMON_FARIGIRAF

.V0982_POKEMON_DUDUNSPARCE

.V0983_POKEMON_KINGAMBIT

.V0984_POKEMON_GREATTUSK

.V0985_POKEMON_SCREAMTAIL

.V0986_POKEMON_BRUTEBONNET

.V0987_POKEMON_FLUTTERMANE

.V0988_POKEMON_SLITHERWING

.V0989_POKEMON_SANDYSHOCKS

.V0990_POKEMON_IRONTREADS

.V0991_POKEMON_IRONBUNDLE

.V0992_POKEMON_IRONHANDS

.V0993_POKEMON_IRONJUGULIS

.V0994_POKEMON_IRONMOTH

.V0995_POKEMON_IRONTHORNS

.V0996_POKEMON_FRIGIBAX

.V0997_POKEMON_ARCTIBAX

.V0998_POKEMON_BAXCALIBUR

V1001_POKEMON_WOCHIEN

V1002_POKEMON_CHIENPAO

V1003_POKEMON_TINGLU

V1004_POKEMON_CHIYU

V1005_POKEMON_ROARINGMOON

V1006_POKEMON_IRONVALIANT

V1007_POKEMON_KORAIDON

V1008_POKEMON_MIRAIDON

The blog post for the same can be found here.

While seeing the names of all Gen IX starters and their evolved forms will surely put a smile on the faces of exciting players, the list even contains Paradox Pokemon (like Roaring Moon, Flutter Mane, and Iron Treads) and Legendaries (like Koraidon and Miraidon).

It will be interesting to see how Niantic introduces these formidable beasts to Pokemon GO and when. Details about the upcoming season will likely arrive in the next few weeks.

