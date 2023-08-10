Latest Pokemon GO leak hints at upcoming season content

Pokemon GO's Season of Hidden Gems has continued, with trainers catching Pocket Monsters and battling to their heart's content. The recent showing of Pokemon Presents also generated plenty of hype thanks to the confirmation that many species from the Paldea region would soon make their way to the mobile title. Additionally, new leaks appear to have unearthed specifics for the future.

On the subreddit for the Pokemon GO group The Silph Road, a leak was posted featuring a Discord message by Morningstar, who has previously leaked information surrounding the inclusion of Mega Pinsir and Mega Tyranitar among other things. According to Morningstar, the next Pokemon GO season will feature Community Days for Timburr and Paldean Wooper. Apart from this, Smoliv will be part of Pokemon GO's Harvest Festival event.

Pokemon GO leaks point to next season's Community Days and Paldean species inclusions

According to Morningstar's Discord post, the next Pokemon GO season, whatever it may be called, has some pretty compelling additions if the leaks are to be believed. This includes Community Days for Timburr, as well as Wooper and its Paldean counterpart, which would align with Niantic's confirmation that Paldean Pokemon are coming to the game in the immediate future.

Additionally, the Paldean species Smoliv may be in the cards for Pokemon GO's Harvest Festival event in October, and other creatures mentioned during various events include Solosis' shiny variant, Grubbin, Oddish, and Azuril. Based on the comments, trainers are most excited for the Community Days in particular, particularly for Timburr and Paldean Wooper.

Paldean Wooper's Community Day drew a ton of appreciation among Pokemon GO players, likely because the creature isn't in the game yet and also evolves into the Poison/Ground-type species Clodsire, which may very well be a hit in certain PvP formats depending on a few factors.

One player by the name of u/Ohiostatehack was also confused by the lack of new Galar region creatures, as there are still plenty to add to the mobile title. However, u/MarcyTheMartian made a very good point suggesting that Niantic wants to focus on Paldean creatures that can be captured and transferred via Pokemon Home.

Since Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are still supported and have upcoming DLC expansions on the horizon, it's likely that many GO players aren't going to capture creatures from the Galar region since Pokemon Sword and Shield's support has been discontinued as of late 2022.

Obviously, as with any leak, trainers will want to remain skeptical of the information here. Even when the claims are being made by reputed leakers, Niantic is prone to change plans over the course of the year depending on different factors.

Still, if these rumors do happen to be true, the latest season of the mobile title may be quite popular among players. The inclusion of Paldean Pokemon would likely go a long way in helping fans forget about GO's tumultuous spring season that resulted in Niantic receiving plenty of pushback across the board.