5 Legendary Pokemon that deserve their own Paradox Forms

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Area Zero introduced a new type of Pocket Monsters in the form of Paradox species, creatures that emerged in the Paldea region from the distant past and future. Since then, Game Freak has added new Paradox 'mons, including those of some of the series' Legendaries. However, it's clear that there are many more Paradox Pocket Monsters that can be introduced.

By and large, the Pokemon community has been welcoming of most of the new Paradox creatures. Be that as it may, many players agree that some of the series' Legendary critters deserve their own Paradox variants, and it's possible that Game Freak has a few of them in store for the future.

There's still plenty of space in the Pokemon series' for new Paradox forms, and some Legendary 'mons should be first in line to get them.

5 Pokemon that deserve Paradox forms in the future

1) Entei

Entei is the last Legendary Beast to not receive a Paradox form (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Legendary Beasts of the Johto region have already received Paradox variants, with Raikou having an ancestor known as Raging Vortex and Suicune receiving a past iteration known as Walking Wake. That leaves the Fire-type creature Entei as the odd Pokemon out in the trio.

It's highly likely that Game Freak already has plans for a Paradox Entei, as it would be highly unusual for two of the three members of the trio to receive Paradoxes while Entei is left hanging. Hopefully, as the Scarlet and Violet "Hidden Treasure of Area Zero" DLC approaches, this new iteration of Entei will arrive in earnest.

2) Lugia

Lugia has remained a popular Pokemon, and its Paradox form would likely be a hit (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Ever since the second generation of Pokemon games, players have grown to love Lugia, the Guardian of the Sea. It has appeared time and time again in various Pocket Monsters media, but it hasn't received the Paradox treatment like more than a few of its Generation II counterparts.

Given its status as one of the most appreciated legendaries, it would be a shame for its Paradox variant to be overlooked. It isn't guaranteed that this guardian of the sea will get its time in the spotlight, but fans may not be thrilled if it doesn't.

3) The Eon Duo

Latios and Latias present an interesting opportunity for their Paradox forms (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Sure, Latios and Latias may not be the Generation III Legendaries that players want to see the most, but they fit a bit more with the idea of Paradox species. This is due in part to Groudon, Kyogre, and Rayquaza already being considered super-ancient, so having a past Paradox variant of them wouldn't make much sense.

That isn't to say that the three Pocket Monsters couldn't have futuristic Paradox variants, but that might be a bit of overkill for fans of past Paradox forms. However, Latios and Latias have an interesting opportunity if they were introduced in the series.

To be more specific, Latios and Latias could have their Paradox iterations split between one past and one future version. This would provide options for players who prefer either past or future Paradoxes, and keep things a bit more balanced than simply making future versions of Groudon/Kyogre/Rayquaza.

4) Giratina

Giratina's popularity among fans lives on through generations (Image via The Pokemon Company)

It's hard not to love the ghastly Pocket Monster Giratina, known for its banishment by Arceus to the Distortion World. Its two forms and creepy appearance make it one of the most popular Legendary 'mons in the series. Since this is the case, why not give Giratina a Paradox variation of its own?

Giratina already has two separate forms known as Altered and Origin. All the same, these two aren't exactly tied to the future or the past, so there's still room for Game Freak to show prior or upcoming stages in the creature's evolution.

5) Rayquaza

Paradox Rayquaza would be an immensely fearsome beast, and possibly quite popular (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As previously noted, since Groudon, Kyogre, and Rayquaza are all super-ancient creatures, giving them all Paradox forms would likely mean three future iterations, which isn't ideal for keeping the past/future balance. Sure, these three could receive past forms, but it would somewhat negate the idea that they've been in their current bodies for millennia.

That having been said, if one of the super-ancients were to receive a Paradox form, fans would surely prefer Rayquaza over Groudon and Kyogre. It remains one of the most popular Legendary Pocket Monsters of all time, and seeing its ancestor or descendant would likely be a huge hit with the community.