5 major highlights to know about Pokemon Sleep before launch

Pokemon Sleep is a new video game encouraging trainers to develop healthy sleep habits. It is expected to debut in late July 2023 and will be released for Android and iOS. This title will allow you to turn your sleep into an interactive and enjoyable experience where you can measure sleep patterns. Before proceeding further, knowing more about the features and highlights is essential before launch.

Learning about the release date, sleep-tracking, and how to integrate it with a new gadget give you an advantage. That said, here are five main insights about the features of Pokemon Sleep.

Research Adventure and four other facets of Pokemon Sleep to know before launch

1) Sleep-Tracking

With this feature, you can calculate sleep (Image via SELECT BUTTON)

An essential feature of Pokemon Sleep is that now you can turn your sleep into entertainment. To elucidate, placing your smartphone by your pillow before going to bed helps you score more in the game.

Since this app emphasizes sleep records, your overall score is measured depending on it. The game registers and measures your sleep pattern, duration, and style. Sleeping longer increases your chance of scoring more, so the more you nap, the more your gain.

Furthermore, the reward system works based on your nap quality. And when you wake up in the morning to check your phone, you will see pocket monsters appearing around Snorlax.

2) Sleep Style Classification

Pocket Monsters with different sleep styles (Image via SELECT BUTTON)

Pokemon Sleep divides your sleep into three styles: Dozing, Snoozing, and Slumbering. Each monster has its own ways of sleeping, such as Pikachu with Droopy-Eared, Curled-up, and Electrifying sleep. So, take more naps to progress in your sleep style dex.

If your sleep type is Dozing, you are more likely to encounter monsters like Dunsparce and Bulbasaur. For the Snoozing type, Ratata and Charmander, and for the Slumbering type, Pichu and Squirtle will appear around Snorlax in the morning.

One important highlight is that pocket monsters will appear depending on how you use your phone. For example, keeping your smartphone plugged in while sleeping at night will lead to encounters with Raichu because of its Grounded-Tail sleep.

3) Research and Adventure

Invest your time in research and adventure (Image via SELECT BUTTON)

As we know, Pocket Monsters have their way of taking naps, from Blinking-Tail Sleep to Flattened Sleep. Pokemon Sleep matches their sleep style with yours; depending on that factor, you will encounter them.

Additionally, the entry's central aspect is finding different sleep styles of trainers and monsters. It is critical to research how critters nap, so incorporating their sleep style is the key to encountering them.

Lastly, one great feature of this sleep-tracking app: you will be working alongside Snorlax and Professor Neroli. Conduct research and embark on an adventure on a small island to discover the secrets behind napping.

4) Pokemon GO Plus + Integration

This device improves game enigma (Image via SELECT BUTTON)

Pokemon GO Plus + uses the accelerometer functionality to integrate with the sleep-measuring app. Using this device, researching sleep styles becomes way more manageable. It transfers the data to the smartphone via Bluetooth Low Energy technology to enhance sleep-related gameplay.

With the press of a release button, you can track sleep data without checking your phone. Further, it allows you to monitor your sleep pattern, help you sleep, compare data to find better results, and more.

In addition to the integration, Pikachu will sing a song for you to improvise your sleep cycle. It will also wake you up in the morning and remind you to sleep at night.

5) Global Launch and Release Date

Estimate release date (Image via SELECT BUTTON)

Pokemon Sleep was postponed for unknown reasons, although the company planned for it to release in 2020. Many fans speculated that the game's developers, Select Button, had canceled it. However, an enthusiast discovered that the company registered an SSL certificate under the title, which brought hope to trainers.

This sleep-tracking application will launch globally in the summer of 2023. Unfortunately, it will not be available in certain regions of the world. Since the Pokemon GO Plus + is an integral part of this video game, using it will enhance the sleep-tracking experience. The device is set to release on July 14, 2023.

