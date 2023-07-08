5 things to know about Pokemon GO Plus +

If you have already decided to purchase the Pokemon GO Plus + device, there are a few things to consider before hopping in. With the introduction of this device, the gaming experience has completely changed, making it more immersive than before. And to get the best out of this, knowing more about its feature and facts is necessary.

Have you ever been in a situation where you are short of a Poke Ball or been in a case where you are lacking healing items? If so, this device solves all such problems, and here is how.

This device is your friend, a buddy who sings for you, wakes you up in the morning, collects your rewards, and does more. That said, here are five insights about the Pokemon Go Plus + features.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Sleep Tracking feature and 4 other things about Pokemon GO Plus + you must know

1) Improved gameplay experience

Pokemon GO Plus + as it appears in the trailer (Image via Niantic)

The Pokemon GO Plus + is a new accessory that allows you to connect this device to your Pokemon GO game. It offers a convenient way to play without constantly checking your screen. Compared to its previous version, it has several enhanced features and options.

One of these features is the auto-throw function, which automatically allows you to throw a Poke Ball at a wild monster. With the auto-spin feature, you no longer need to worry about missing out on collecting rewards from PokeStops. Additionally, you can adjust the settings to switch between throwing Great Balls or Ultra Balls, further improving your gameplay experience.

2) Sleep Tracking

A new Sleep Track feature (Image via Niantic)

The Sleep Tracking functionality is an essential feature of the Pokemon GO Plus +. By pressing the release button before bed and upon waking up, you can measure your sleep data and view results in the Sleep Graph.

In addition to tracking your sleep, you can choose Pikachu to do many other jobs. It can track your sleep and also sing you a song. The mouse monster will even attempt to improve your sleep by singing lullabies. You and Pikachu can grow together through this feature, strengthen your bond, and unlock new alarm sounds.

It's pretty cool to wake up to Pikachu's voice in the morning and have it help you fall asleep at night.

3) Special Bonuses

Complete a mission to encounter this Snorlax (Image via Niantic)

There are two special bonuses for you. To access these options, one must pair their device. When you connect your gadget to the Pokemon Sleep App, a special Pikachu wearing a nightcap will appear on the Niantic's popular AR title. In addition to this special Pikachu, you can receive another exclusive pocket monster, Snorlax.

Pairing your device with the Pokemon GO game offers the chance to encounter a Snorlax wearing a nightcap. And having the special Pikachu in your possession will assist you in raising the unique Snorlax. However, it's important to note that you can only encounter Snorlax after completing the Special Research quest.

4) Dimension and battery life

Unboxing the device (Image via Niantic)

The Pokemon GO Plus + is a standalone device that helps you catch pocket monsters in the wild. You will find a strap with a clip, USB charging cable, and operations manual inside the package.

In terms of dimensions, the device has a diameter of approximately 64.5 mm and a thickness of 18.3 mm, excluding protrusions. It weighs around 50 grams, making it lightweight and comfortable to hold. With its battery capacity, capturing pocket monsters, earning rewards, and collecting potions and berries will be more accessible than ever before.

The device's battery can last up to 3 hours and 30 minutes, and you can conveniently charge it using the USB Type-C™ port. Further, it has a lithium-ion battery for efficient power usage.

5) Compatibility and Limitations

The last thing to note is that the device is compatible with Android devices running Android 7 or newer. iOS users can run the device on smartphones with iOS 14 or higher, excluding iPhone 6 or older models.

On the other hand, this device is not compatible with the Nintendo Switch™ consoles. So, it is crucial to check the system specifications of your smartphone and the associated applications before purchasing the device.

Moreover, Nintendo provides a limited Pokemon GO Plus + device warranty. For more detailed information, visiting their official support site is recommended.

