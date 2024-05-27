Major Pokemon GO highlights from May 2024

May 2024 in Pokemon GO is coming to a close, but there are plenty of aspects of the month that are worth seeing positives in. From fresh Pokemon arrivals to entertaining events and even the arrival of new game mechanics, Niantic's mobile title had some upsides in May 2024. Although, there were some negatives to be had as well in the player base's eyes.

As June 2024 creeps up for Pokemon GO, it doesn't hurt to examine some of the highlights of May 2024. Hopefully, some of the most well-received choices by Niantic will continue to persist in future months. If not, players can always look back to these May 2024 highlights with some appreciation.

5 best Pokemon GO highlights for May 2024

1) Arrival of 3 more Ultra Beasts

Pokemon GO's Ultra Space Wonders brought along three more Ultra Beasts (Image via Niantic)

Pokemon GO's Ultra Beast selection was certainly decent, but trainers had still been hoping for more extradimensional beings to make an appearance. Fans got their wish with the Ultra Space Wonders event, which introduced Stakataka, Blacephalon, and Naganadel, the evolution of the previously-released Poipole.

While not every Ultra Beast will prove to be dominant in PvE or PvP battles, collectors surely enjoy catching new Ultra Beasts; their quixotic designs can be a hit among some fans who aren't using them otherwise.

2) Catching Wonders brings a second Master Ball

Another Master Ball was made available in Pokemon GO thanks to Catching Wonders (Image via Niantic)

The Master Ball is the ace in the sleeve of any Pokemon GO trainer, capable of catching a Pokemon without failing. Before May 2024, players could only obtain one Master Ball, but the Catching Wonders event introduced Masterwork Research that, when completed, allowed them to secure a second Master Ball for whatever Pokemon they might need it for.

The Master Ball is the ultimate Pokemon-catching tool, and the fact that Niantic was willing to provide players with more than one is a win.

3) Shadow Suicune returns in Shadow Raids

Shadow Suicune made a return in Pokemon GO's Shadow Raids in May 2024 (Image via Niantic)

It had been quite some time since Shadow Suicune had been seen in Pokemon GO, but it made its return in Shadow Raids throughout the month. Even better, shiny Shadow Suicune made its debut on May 4. This gave trainers more incentive to catch the Generation II legendary Pokemon if they didn't think Shadow Suicune was ideal for their battle plans.

Even if it didn't fit every trainer's battle teams, Shadow Suicune's PvP applications are certainly not anything to scoff at.

4) Registeel returns for a May Raid Hour

Pokemon GO fans got another chance to get the PvP darling Registeel during May 1's Raid Hour (Image via Niantic)

While this is far from the first time Registeel has popped up in raids, the Legendary has a reputation as a very capable PvP fighter in Pokemon GO thanks to its spectacular durability and Steel-typing. On May 1, 2024, Registeel temporarily returned for a Raid Hour event, allowing trainers to catch it for the first time, find a high-IV individual, or simply power up their existing critter.

No matter what reason trainers were seeking out Registeel for, this Raid Day gave them another opportunity to meet them.

5) Necrozma and its Fused Forms arrive during GO Fest 2024

Necrozma and its fused forms with Solgaleo and Lunala arrived during GO Fest 2024: Sendai (Image via Niantic)

Since 2022, trainers had wondered when the mighty creature Necrozma would make its debut; they finally got their answer when it was confirmed to appear during GO Fest 2024. Even better, Necrozma's arrival during GO Fest 2024: Sendai on May 30 will herald its ability to fuse with Solgaleo and Lunala to create Dusk Mane and Dawn Wings Necrozma.

After years of waiting, trainers will finally able to catch one of the most powerful Pokemon first seen in the Alola region. Ultra Necrozma may not have arrived yet, but trainers should be plenty happy with base Necrozma and its Dusk Mane and Dawn Wings forms.