Pokemon GO Catching Wonders 2024 Master Ball Masterwork Research: Tasks and rewards

The Catching Wonders 2024 Master Ball Masterwork Research provides Pokemon GO trainers with another opportunity to get their hands on the rarest Poke Ball available. This marks the third Master Ball available in the game, and players need to complete the Masterwork Research to get it.
The Catching Wonders event runs from Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at 10 am local time to Sunday, May 19, 2024, at 8 pm local time in Pokemon GO. Check out our preparation guide to learn more.
Pokemon GO Catching Wonders 2024 Master Ball Masterwork Research: How to complete
The tasks and rewards for the Catching Wonders 2024 Master Ball Masterwork Research are as follows:
Step 1 of 4
- Catch 250 Pokemon - 20x Poke Ball
- Use 150 Berries to help catch Pokemon - 15x Razz Berry
- Make 100 Nice Curveball Throws - 2500x Stardust
- Rewards: 2500 XP, Sandygast encounter
Step 2 of 4
- Catch 300 Pokemon - 25x Poke Ball
- Make 100 Great Curveball Throws - 15x Pinap Berry
- Transfer 50 Pokemon - 20x Great Ball
- Rewards: 3500 XP, Dubwool encounter
Step 3 of 4
- Catch 350 Pokemon - 20x Great Ball
- Defeat 25 Team GO Rocket members - 5x Charged TM
- Catch 75 different species of Pokemon - 15x Revive
- Rewards: 4500 XP, Hisuian Sneasel encounter
Step 4 of 4
- Visit PokeStops on 7 different days - 2500 XP
- Catch a Pokemon on 7 different days - 2500 Stardust
- Hatch 20 Eggs - Whiscash encounter
- Catch 75 Pokemon in a single day - 20x Ultra Ball
- Make 50 Excellent Throws - 20x Max Revive
- Catch 500 Pokemon - 3x Silver Pinap Berry
- Rewards: 5000 XP, 5000x Stardust, 1x Master Ball
Does Catching Wonders 2024 Master Ball Masterwork Research expire in Pokemon GO?
The Catching Wonders 2024 Master Ball Masterwork Research does not expire. Trainers can take their own time in finishing it and getting their hands on the elusive Master Ball.
