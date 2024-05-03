Pokemon GO Shadow Suicune Raid guide: Best counters and weaknesses

Consulting a Pokemon Go Shadow Suicune raid guide is the way to go if you need some help fighting this Water-type beast in 5-star Legendary raids. This monster’s Water elemental typing makes it vulnerable to a wide array of monsters. For instance, creatures like Sceptile, Raquaza, Kartana, Zekrom, and more are great counters that you can use against it.
This Pokemon GO Shadow Suicune Raid guide will tell you about the best counters you can use against this raid boss. We will also run you through this Legendary entity's best moveset and weaknesses so you can be well-prepared for this raid.
Pokemon GO Shadow Suicune Raid guide: Strengths and weaknesses of the raid boss
Being a Water-type beast, this monster is vulnerable to the following elemental typing:
- Electric (160% increased damage)
- Grass (160% increased damage)
This creature is strong against the following elemental typings:
- Ice
- Fire
- Steel
- Water
If you want to perform well against this Legendary monster, avoid taking Pokemon that belong to the aforementioned elemental typings.
Best Shadow Suicune counters in Pokemon GO
There are a wide variety of Pocket Monsters that you can use to defeat this raid boss in GO. We have made separate sections to help you make your picks more easily:
Recommended Mega or Primal Pokemon for Shadow Suicune raids
- Mega Sceptile
- Mega Rayquaza
- Mega Venusaur
- Mega Ampharos
- Mega Latios
- Mega Manectric
Recommended Legendary counters for Shadow Suicune raids
- Rayquaza
- Zekrom
- Raikou
- Zapdos
- Mewtwo
Recommended Shadow counters for Shadow Suicune raids
- Shadow Raikou
- Shadow Tangrowth
- Shadow Magnezone
- Shadow Zapdos
- Shadow Venusaur
- Shadow Mewtwo
- Shadow Electivire
- Shadow Sceptile
Recommended budget counters for Shadow Suicune raids
- Sceptile
- Venusaur
- Tangrowth
- Ampharos
- Magnezone
- Manectric
- Electivire
Shadow Suicune’s moveset as a raid boss in Pokemon GO
As a five-star raid boss, this monster can have the following moves:
Fast moves
- Extrasensory
- Snarl
- Hidden Power
- Ice Fang
Charged moves
- Ice Beam
- Bubble Beam
- Water Pulse
- Scald
- Hydro Pump
Catch Combat Power (CP) of Shadow Suicune in GO
This monster will have the following catch CPs:
- Weather boosted: 1,957 CP to 2,130 CP at level 25 with rainy boost
- Non-weather boosted: 1,566 CP to 1,704 CP at level 20
100% IV CP of Shadow Suicune
- Weather boosted: 2,130 CP
- Non-weather boosted: 1,704 CP
