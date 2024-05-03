Pokemon GO Shadow Suicune Raid guide: Best counters and weaknesses

Consulting a Pokemon Go Shadow Suicune raid guide is the way to go if you need some help fighting this Water-type beast in 5-star Legendary raids. This monster’s Water elemental typing makes it vulnerable to a wide array of monsters. For instance, creatures like Sceptile, Raquaza, Kartana, Zekrom, and more are great counters that you can use against it.

This Pokemon GO Shadow Suicune Raid guide will tell you about the best counters you can use against this raid boss. We will also run you through this Legendary entity's best moveset and weaknesses so you can be well-prepared for this raid.

Pokemon GO Shadow Suicune Raid guide: Strengths and weaknesses of the raid boss

Suicune in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Being a Water-type beast, this monster is vulnerable to the following elemental typing:

Electric (160% increased damage)

Grass (160% increased damage)

This creature is strong against the following elemental typings:

Ice

Fire

Steel

Water

If you want to perform well against this Legendary monster, avoid taking Pokemon that belong to the aforementioned elemental typings.

Best Shadow Suicune counters in Pokemon GO

There are a wide variety of Pocket Monsters that you can use to defeat this raid boss in GO. We have made separate sections to help you make your picks more easily:

Recommended Mega or Primal Pokemon for Shadow Suicune raids

Mega Sceptile

Mega Rayquaza

Mega Venusaur

Mega Ampharos

Mega Latios

Mega Manectric

Recommended Legendary counters for Shadow Suicune raids

Rayquaza

Zekrom

Raikou

Zapdos

Mewtwo

Recommended Shadow counters for Shadow Suicune raids

Shadow Raikou

Shadow Tangrowth

Shadow Magnezone

Shadow Zapdos

Shadow Venusaur

Shadow Mewtwo

Shadow Electivire

Shadow Sceptile

Recommended budget counters for Shadow Suicune raids

Sceptile

Venusaur

Tangrowth

Ampharos

Magnezone

Manectric

Electivire

Shadow Suicune’s moveset as a raid boss in Pokemon GO

Suicune in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As a five-star raid boss, this monster can have the following moves:

Fast moves

Extrasensory

Snarl

Hidden Power

Ice Fang

Charged moves

Ice Beam

Bubble Beam

Water Pulse

Scald

Hydro Pump

Catch Combat Power (CP) of Shadow Suicune in GO

This monster will have the following catch CPs:

Weather boosted: 1,957 CP to 2,130 CP at level 25 with rainy boost

1,957 CP to 2,130 CP at level 25 with rainy boost Non-weather boosted: 1,566 CP to 1,704 CP at level 20

100% IV CP of Shadow Suicune

Weather boosted: 2,130 CP

2,130 CP Non-weather boosted: 1,704 CP

That concludes our Pokemon GO Shadow Suicune Raid guide. If you are interested in Pokemon GO, you can check out some of our other guides: