Meet Poipole - Pokemon GO's latest Ultra Beast in World of Wonders

Pokemon GO just received an intriguing visitor from Ultra Space: Poipole. The Poison-type Ultra Beast debuted at the World of Wonders Timed Research event in Niantic's popular title. This unique and fascinating Pokemon will pique the interest of trainers of all levels, offering a chance to add a powerful new addition to their teams and delve deeper into the mysteries of the Ultra Beasts.

So, grab your Poke Balls and prepare to encounter another Pokemon from the Ultra Space in this exciting new chapter of Pokemon GO.

Poipole in the main series games

The Ultra Beast as seen in Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Poipole is the star of Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon. This cheeky Poison-type Ultra Beast hails from a dimension called Ultra Megalopolis, which is like a wild parallel universe to our regular Pokemon world. This Pokemon serves as a starter in its world, showcasing its popularity and potential.

Known for its large head filled with adhesive venom, this Ultra Beast loves nothing more than playfully blasting it at foes while letting out a wild, mischievous laugh. At first, it might seem like a little troublemaker, but here's the twist – after spending some quality time with humans, it starts to understand human speech.

Naganadel, a dual Poison/Dragon-type Pokemon, is the evolved variant of this unique Ultra Beast. It evolves after learning the Dragon Pulse move.

Poipole in Pokemon GO

The cheeky Ultra Beast, as seen in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Joining Pokemon GO's team of Ultra Beasts is none other than this tiny pocket monster. Trainers have an epic chance to catch this Pokemon during the ongoing World of Wonders Timed Research event. This little Ultra Beast is making its grand debut in the mobile game, and it is easy enough to snag this pocket monster.

To nab yourself a Poipole in Pokemon GO, all you need to do is tackle the first page of the five-page World of Wonders Special Research. Upon completion, you are guaranteed an encounter with this rare beast.

It possesses a decent attack stat and can be a valuable addition to a trainer's Poison-type team. However, keep in mind that it is weak against Ground and Psychic-type attacks, so choose your battles wisely.

Interesting facts about Poipole

Naganadel is a dual Dragon/Poison type Pokemon (Image via Niantic)

Here are some rather interesting facts about Pokemon GO's latest addition:

Unlike most Ultra Beasts, Poipole is a popular starter Pokemon in its home dimension, Ultra Megalopolis.

Its large head is filled with a glowing, adhesive poison that it fires at opponents. This unique characteristic has earned it the codename UB Adhesive .

. Despite its popularity and potential, Poipole holds the unfortunate distinction of having the lowest base stat total of all Ultra Beasts.

of all Ultra Beasts. It is the only Ultra Beast known to be able to evolve .

Ultra Beast known to be able to . Its Japanese name, Bebenom, is a combination of baby or bébé (French for baby) and venom.

This quirky Ultra Beast has finally debuted in the game, bringing a touch of mystery and excitement from Ultra Space. With its unique abilities and potential to evolve into the powerful Naganadel, Poipole offers trainers a thrilling new addition to their teams. So, dive into the World of Wonders Timed Research event to catch this unique monster. It's time to unleash the fun and uncover the secrets of this captivating creature in the world of Pokemon GO.