Mega Manectric's weaknesses and best counters in Pokemon GO

Mega Manectric, the Mega Evolved form of a standard Manectric, is a tough opponent to beat in Pokemon GO. However, it can still be defeated if the player knows how to exploit its weaknesses.

As a mono Electric-type Pokemon, Mega Manectric only has one weakness: Ground-type Pokemon and moves. Fortunately, there are more than a few Ground-type Pokemon that can exploit this weakness effectively.

With a group of high-stat, high-CP Ground-type Pokemon and fellow players using the same strategy, Mega Manectric should be easier to beat.

Even when Mega Evolved, Manectric doesn't have great health or defense stats, meaning it should be one of the easier Mega Evolved raid bosses to counter.

Top counters to defeat Mega Manectric in Pokemon GO

Groudon is one of the most effective counters for any Electric-type opponent (Image via Niantic)

Since Mega Manectric is a mono Electric-type Pokemon, Pokemon GO trainers will want to throw their very best Ground-types onto the field to deal consistently high DPS to it.

Some of the best counters for Mega Manectric often come from the game's roster of Mega Evolved Pokemon. However, at the moment, Mega Steelix is the only Mega Evolution that is at least partially Ground-type.

It should certainly be used if available, but if trainers don't have enough mega energy or don't have Steelix, they can still defeat Mega Manectric without it.

Suggested counters for defeating Mega Manectric in the current PvE meta

Instead of Mega Steelix, trainers in Pokemon GO will want to lean quite a bit on Ground-type Legendary Pokemon.

The top picks in this category are undoubtedly Groudon and Therian Landorus. If players have Mega Aerodactyl, it can also use Ground-type moves, but it won't receive a Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) from using them.

Regardless, Mega Aerodactyl makes for a quality offensive option thanks to its boosted offensive stats and CP. However, trainers will want to be careful while using it since it is weak to Electric-type moves, making it a risky choice.

If Pokemon GO trainers don't have legendaries like Groudon or Landorus (Therian or Incarnate Forme) available, there are still plenty of top-tier options. Examples include Garchomp, Rhyperior, Excadrill, Mamoswine, Golurk, Donphan, Golem, and Flygon.

Non-Ground-type Mega Evolutions can still do well, but they won't deal super effective damage and may be better served in other Mega Raid Boss matchups.

Regardless, solid Mega Evolution choices for dealing with Mega Manectric include Mega Gengar, Mega Charizard X/Y, Mega Houndoom, Mega Venusaur, and Mega Beedrill. The latter most Pokemon has access to Drill Run, which is a Ground-type move.

A group of efficient Pokemon GO trainers should be able to take Mega Manectric down as long as they have a solid battle party of Ground-types.

Players won't necessarily need to stick to the meta, though it certainly helps, especially against Mega Raid Bosses.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh