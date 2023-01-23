"My feet are killing me": Pokemon GO player catches 74 shinies from Larvitar Community Day Classic

With the Community Day Classic event for January coming to a close, many Pokemon GO players are analyzing the fruits of their labor. While many would spend the time checking the different IVs of all the Larvitar they have added to their collection, one trainer has taken the next step and has collected a whopping 74 Shiny Larvitar.

As many players are aware, the main attraction to these sorts of monthly events is the greatly increased chance of a shiny variant of the spotlight creature spawning in the wild. As such, many trainers partake in this event with the only hope being to get their hands on another Shiny Pokemon to add to their collection.

With such a large number of rare creatures in one player's collection, many may want to know how they can get such results in Pokemon GO for the next Community Day event. Thankfully, the original poster has revealed how they were able to get such a high yield of these types of Pokemon for their collection.

Twitter reacts to the largest shiny haul: How to maximize shiny gains in Pokemon GO

Twitter user NC42885118 showed their followers the large amount of Shiny Larvitar they caught during the Community Day Classic. Understandably, other users were in awe as to the sheer multitude that this player came across as even with the boosted shiny chance of the event, 74 is still a large number that would take some luck to accumulate.

daphne @caughtbydaphne Want an insane haul! @NC42885118 Well now I know where all my shinies wentWant an insane haul! @NC42885118 Well now I know where all my shinies went 💀 Want an insane haul!

With so many players wanting to know how they too can accomplish such a feat, the original poster shared how they were able to do so. Apparently, accumulating such a large number of Shiny Pokemon during such an event comes down to the resources one has at their disposal at such an occasion in Pokemon GO.

According to the original poster, managing to come across such a large number of Shiny Pokemon comes down to patroling a densely populated area with lured Pokestops while having an autocatcher enabled. Such a simple method sounds almost too good to be true. However, it starts to check out when looking at the facts.

Densely populated areas in Pokemon GO are notorious for their high spawn rates. Pair this with the heightened spawn rate from the event and the multitude of lured Pokestops, and the number of Larivtars one is destined to encounter throughout the Community Day Classic's duration is sure to skyrocket. Even more so if the player chooses to add an Incense to their arsenal during their patrol.

Autocatchers are another crucial piece of equipment the original poster claims to have used to accumulate such a high shiny yield. These little devices have been a part of Pokemon GO since the game's launch, starting with the Pokemon GO + accessory the title launched with. These accessories typically attach to the user's wrist and connect to the mobile game via Bluetooth to automatically catch every creature and spin every Pokestop near the player's location.

Seeing this shiny hunting method in action, it truly sheds light on how important a good strategy can be when it comes to taking full advantage of any Community Day event. With enough time, dedication, luck, and resources, trainers can have shiny yields like this in time for the next Community Day event in February.

