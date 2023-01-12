Noibat comes into the limelight for February 2023 Community Day in Pokemon GO

On January 11, 2023, Niantic announced February's Community Day for Pokemon GO featuring Noibat. Given the high requirements for its evolution, the community is delighted to have the Sound Wave Pokemon in the spotlight next month.

Community Day is an excellent venture by the developers at Niantic that takes place every month in Pokemon GO. It brings players out of their houses and engages them in the event together. They attempt to catch the featured Pocket Monster, reap the event bonus, and engage in post-event special raids.

This article lists all the major highlights of the latest news regarding the February 2023 Community Day in Pokemon GO.

Noibat will appear with increased spawn rate in the wild during February 2023 Community Day in Pokemon GO

The February 2023 Community Day event is scheduled to take place on Sunday, February 5, 2023, beginning at 2:00 pm local time and lasting till 5:00 pm local time.

As mentioned above, Noibat is the featured Pocket Monster for next month's Community Day. It will appear with an increased spawn rate in the wild over the course of the event.

Lucky players will have a better chance of encountering the shiny variant of Noibat. Furthermore, a Noibat evolved by players during the event or up to five hours afterward will turn into a Noivern that has the Charged Attack Boomburt (Trainer Battles - 150 power and Gyms & raids - 140 power) learned.

The February 2023 Community Day event will also have an event-exclusive Special Research story titled "Abundant Noise." Players can access it after purchasing a ticket worth $1 from the in-game store. Like other Community Day Special Research stories, it will likely revolve around the Sound Wave Pokemon.

Once the Community Day is over, bonus Raid Battles will start at 5:00 pm local time and end at 10:00 pm local time. During this period, Noibat will appear as the Four-Star Raid boss. Claiming victory in these raids will make more Noibat appear around that particular Gym for half an hour.

Players should keep in mind that these raids can only be joined through Raid Passes and Premium Battle Passes and not Remote Raid Passes.

The event bonuses for the February 2023 Community Day are as follows:

3x Catch Stardust

2x Catch Candy

Trainers at level 31 or more will have 2x chance to receive Candy XL during catching Pocket Monsters

Lure Modules and Incense will remain live for three hours when activated during the event

Players will encounter photobombs if they take snapshots during the Community Day

Players will be able to make one extra Special Trade with trades taking 50% less Stardust during the event and up to five hours

Players can procure event-themed stickers for the February 2023 Community Day event by interacting with PokeStops, opening Gifts, or purchasing them from the Pokemon GO shop.

