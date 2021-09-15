Can you catch shiny Blitzle in Pokemon GO?

Blitzle looks to be often spawning during Fashion Week in Pokemon GO, but can its shiny be caught?

Blitzle is a lightning-fast Electric-type Pokemon from Generation V. It evolves into Zebstrika, who fans might remember as the ace for Elesa’s team in Pokemon Black and White. Blitzle will be getting a new sprite with a fashionable item during this event, shiny or otherwise.

Generation V Pokemon gets shiny during Fashion Week

Blitzle will spawn in the wild frequently during Fashion Week, and it does have a chance at being shiny. Fashion Week will be running from Tuesday, September 21, until the following Tuesday on September 28.

Blitzle will also be making a fashion statement during this event. This new Blitzle sprite features a navy blue collar around its neck.

Other Pokemon will be joining Blitzle in having new accessories to their designs. Among these are Butterfree getting a bowtie and Sneasel, who will receive a cap and some dark sunglasses. This could be a reference to Black Glasses, an item in the main series Pokemon games that raises the power of Dark-type attacks.

Another prominent feature of Fashion Week will be the debut of Furfrou, the latest addition from Generation VI. Furfrou is known for having ten different “trims” that the player can change by visiting a shop in Lumiose City. Players can also do this in Pokemon GO for 25 candy and 1,000 stardust.

One nice thing about Blitzle’s release is that it will be in the wild after Fashion Week, albeit it will be missing its collar. It also won’t have the increased spawn rate from this event, so it will require some luck to find it afterward.

Unfortunately, shiny Blitzle won’t be appearing in any Raids during Fashion Week. Other Pokemon featured will be including Butterfree and Sneasel with their new accessories.

Through five-star Raids, trainers can also catch the Lake Trio from the Sinnoh region, Azelf, Mesprit and Uxie. Mega Houndoom will be in the Mega tier slot for Raid battles.

