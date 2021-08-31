Pokemon GO: September 2021 event schedule

Hoopa's antics are coming to a head in Pokemon GO with the Season of Mischief beginning this September. Trainers will have plenty to do during the month to keep busy.

September's event calendar is kicking off a whole new month of festivities for Pokemon GO trainers and brings plenty of changes along with it. The Mythic Pokemon Hoopa will soon be available via a Special Research Story, and plenty of Pokemon will return to the spotlight as part of events like Raid Hours and Community days.

Pokemon GO: Full September event schedule according to Niantic's blog

Pokemon GO developers at Niantic have released the full slate of events for trainers this September. (Image via Niantic)

Niantic, in a blog post dated 27 August 2021, released a full event schedule for Pokemon GO during September 2021:

Trainers, the Season of Mischief begins in just a few days! There’ll also be plenty more to look forward to coming in the month of September.

Niantic's breakdown can be found below:

Research Breakthrough Encounters

From 1 September 2021 to 1 October 2021 at 1.00 PDT, Ditto will be available to Pokemon GO trainers as an encounter reward for Research Breakthroughs. Lucky players may even snag a shiny Ditto. Shiny Ditto can also be found in the wild during this time.

Weekly Bundles for One Pokecoin

Each Monday in September, players will be able to purchase bundles including Remote Raid Passes for the cost of one Pokecoin.

Raid Boss Pokemon

From 1 September 2021 at 10.00am until 14 September 2021 at 10.00am local time, Lugia with the Charge Move Aeroblast will be appearing as a five-star raid boss.

Depending on a player's region, the Lake Guardians Uxie (Asia-Pacific region), Mesprit (Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India), and Azelf (the Americas and Greenland) will be appearing as five-star raid bosses on the dates mentioned above. These three Pokemon will also have their shiny forms available for the first time in Pokemon GO.

Mega Slowbro will be appearing as a Mega Raid boss during the same timeframe as Lugia.

Mega Houndoom will be taking the reins as a Mega Raid boss during the Lake Guardians' appearance time.

Raid Hours

Every Wednesday from 6.00pm to 7.00pm local time, Pokemon GO will showcase their Raid Hours will showcase certain Pokemon.

September 1, 8, and 15 will present players with extra opportunities to catch Aeroblast-equipped Lugia as a five-star raid boss.

September 22 and 29 will showcase the Lake Guardians.

Pokemon Spotlight Hours

Every Tuesday from 6.00pm to 7.00pm local time, certain spotlight Pokemon will be found much more often and deliver increased rewards along with them.

On September 7, Spoink will take part of the Spotlight Hour and catching Pokemon will award twice the Stardust.

On September 14, Baltoy will be in Pokemon GO's spotlight and trainers will earn twice the XP on Pokemon catches.

On September 21, Skitty will be at the fore, and players will earn two times as much candy for catching Pokemon.

On September 28, Alolan Meowth will be the final spotlight Pokemon for September, and players will receive twice as much candy for transferring Pokemon.

September's Community Day

On September 19 from 11.00am to 5.00pm local time, Pokemon GO players can take part in Oshawott's Community Day.

Season of Mischief

On September 5, to celebrate Hoopa's formal arrival to Pokemon GO, Niantic has teased strange happenings worldwide potentially connected to the Mythic Pokemon. Additionally, a Special Research Story will be available during the entire Season of Mischief, with certain portions unlocked during the different events contained within the season. According to Niantic's follow-up blog post, Confined Hoopa can be encountered via Special Research Breakthrough during September 5.

Psychic Spectacular

An event centered all around Pokemon GO's Psychic-type Pokemon will take place on September 8 at 10.00am until September 13 at 8.00pm local time. Niantic has also hinted at a new Pokemon's arrival during this event, stating:

Some familiar faces will be returning, and another Pokémon will be making its Pokémon GO debut. Which will it be? Here’s a hint: be careful of revolving too much of your life around one thing—you might find that it could overturn at a moment’s notice!

Fashion Week

Pokemon sporting some fashionable costumes will be appearing on September 21 at 10.00am until September 28 at 8.00pm local time. In addition, new avatar items will be available for Pokemon GO trainers.

Giovanni is Missing

Pokemon GO players won't need their Super Rocket Radars for some time, as Team GO Rocket's notorious kingpin is currently missing. Niantic has implied Giovanni may be up to something sinister, which may be arriving later on in the Season of Mischief:

Where has Giovanni gone? We hope he’s not planning something in the shadows! Be sure to keep an eye out for updates throughout the season. Super Rocket Radars won’t be able to track down Giovanni during this time, so no need to keep them equipped.

Evolution Preview Feature Incoming

In a huge move for Pokemon GO players who love to battle, Niantic will soon be implementing a system that allows them to see what their Pokemon's CP will be after evolution. In addition, the feature will present trainers with what PvP battle leagues the Pokemon can qualify for. For players hoping to keep certain Pokemon in contention for lower CP leagues such as Great League, this feature should provide incredibly helpful insight into Pokemon evolution.

