Shiny Litwick not available in Pokemon GO Halloween event

Litwick will be joining the other Ghost-types roaming around the wild in Pokemon GO, but can its shiny version be found?

Litwick is one of very few Pokemon with the Ghost and Fire typing combination, the others being Blacephalon and Alolan Marowak. Litwick is native to the Unova region, found in spooky environments like the Strange House from Pokemon Black and White 2. It evolves into Lampent and then Chandelure, one of the more threatening glass cannons in the game.

Generation V Pokemon spawning for Halloween Event

Unfortunately, shiny Litwick cannot be found during Halloween Mischief, the current event in Pokemon GO. Neither will Lampent, who is a Tier 3 Raid boss at the moment.

While not having its shiny available might be sad news, the saving grace is that shiny Litwick would likely be a pain to find if it were available. This Pokemon is considered a rare spawn during this event. Several others, like Gastly and Shuppet, will have a high spawn rate in the wild. It will take a good amount of searching to find Litwick, though, meaning its shiny would take even longer to find.

Although shiny Litwick is off the table, there are many other shiny forms that can be caught during this part of Halloween Mischief. Those Pokemon are as follows:

Halloween Mischief Pikachu

Halloween Mischief Piplup

Gastly

Murkrow

Misdrevaus

Shuppet

Yamask

Several other Raid bosses have a chance to be shiny too. In Tier 3, both Alolan Marowak and Drifblim can be shiny. Perhaps most enticing for shiny hunters, though, is the possibility of coming across a shiny Mega Absol or Darkrai.

Regardless of what color it is, it’s highly recommended that players try to pick up a Litwick and evolve it into Chandelure as soon as possible. This Pokemon’s Attack stat is through the roof, and it will steamroll over many Raid bosses.

To prove how op this Pokemon is, trainers need to look no further than the Raid counter rankings for Mewtwo, arguably the best Pokemon in the game. Amongst Legendaries and Mega Evolutions, Chandelure is ranked 7th at defeating Mewtwo in the quickest time.

For reference, that’s a higher ranking than Giratina Origin, Gengar, and Darkrai.

