Can you evolve Flower Crown Togepi in Pokemon GO?

Many trainers will be trying to get their hands on Flower Crown Togepi in Pokemon GO during the Spring into Spring event, but can they evolve it?

Flower Crowns have been a staple of springtime events in Pokemon GO. Last year, Pikachu, Eevee, and Chansey got their own Flower Crowns. As always, with new alternate forms in the mobile app, some confusion can arise as to whether or not they can evolve.

Several Pokemon getting Flower Crowns during Spring into Spring event

Flower Crown Togepi is making its debut in this year’s Spring into Spring event, along with Togetic and Lopunny. It has been confirmed that this version of Togepi can evolve into Togekiss.

Togepi will be hatching from 2 km eggs during the event. Trainers can also get Pichu and Happiny with Flower Crowns through this method.

If any trainers want a quicker method of getting Togekiss, they can always find Togetic and start from there. Togetic will spawn in the wild with its Flower Crown. It only needs 100 candy to evolve into Togekiss, so this method would save trainers the 25 candy required to evolve Togepi.

Togepi got a Flower Crown along with Togetic and Lopunny (Image via Niantic)

This should be good news for many players since Togekiss is one of the more vital forces in the meta for the mobile game. Anyone looking to pick up some wins on GO Battle League can undoubtedly benefit from Togekiss.

The power of Togekiss mostly comes from access to Charm. Many fans of GO Battle League have probably heard the term “Charm Spam” thrown around often, but there’s a good reason for it.

This move does 20 damage flat (16 in PvP). As a result, there are many matchups that Togekiss can dominate with this move alone without needing to rely on a charge move. In fact, a popular strategy is to farm an opponent down with Charm to save the energy for the next target.

Edited by Ravi Iyer