Can Kyurem be shiny in Pokemon GO?

The holiday season has come and, with it, the potential for catching some shiny legendaries in Pokemon GO.

Kyurem is the Ice-type version of the three legendary dragons from Unova (the other two being Reshiram and Zekrom). Fans may remember Ghetsis hunting this rare beast with Team Plasma in Pokemon Black and White. It now makes an appearance along with several other Ice-type Pokemon in December.

Generation V legendary Pokemon has shiny available in holiday event

Kyurem will be the five star Raid boss during the Holiday Event in Pokemon GO, which will be running from December 16th to December 31st. Also, shiny Kyurem will be making its debut.

Shiny Kyurem only differs from its normal sprite slightly. Instead of a grey body, shiny Kyurem has more of a darker grey coat with a light grey head and wings.

Fans have been waiting for shiny Kyurem for quite some time. This Legendary has made appearances in several past events, incluing Raid Day during Pokemon GO Fest 2021. While most of the other legendaries had their shiny forms available on that day, Kyurem did not.

This Holiday event is going to be a prime opportunity for shiny hunters to add to their collections. Every single Tier 1 Raid boss during the event will have a chance to be shiny. Those Pokemon are as follows:

Holiday Hat Pikachu

Alolan Sandshrew

Swinub

Holiday Spheal

Holiday Cubchoo

Most of the Tier 3 Raid bosses can be shiny too. Those Pokemon are as follows:

Cloyster

Holiday Stantler (shiny available)

Holiday Delibird (shiny available)

Holiday Glaceon (shiny available)

The Mega Tier Raid boss, which will be Mega Steelix, can also be shiny.

Mega Steelix will also be a shiny Raid boss during the event (Image via The Pokemon Company)

It is important to note, though, that some of these Raid bosses will swap out after a while. This event will be split into two halves, with part 1 ending on December 22nd (right after the December Community Day is done).

Also Read Article Continues below

Bergmite, the Ice-type from Kalos, will make its debut during the second part of the event, which will run from December 22nd up to the last day of the year. In the second part, new Raid bosses will become available, like Alolan Vulpix and Lapras. Kyurem, however, will remain as the tier five Raid boss, so trainers will have plenty of chances to try and catch it.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider