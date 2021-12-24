Can Shiny Darumaka be caught in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO’s Holiday Event is a great opportunity to shiny hunt for several Ice-types, including Galarian Darumaka.

Since it is a longer event, Pokemon GO’s Holiday Event is being split into two parts. Trainers can find many shiny Ice-types like Spheal, Swinub and Cubchoo. Once the event goes into its second part, though, a couple other new Ice-types will become available, Galarian Darumaka being among them.

Shiny Ice-type Pokemon makes debut

On part two of Pokemon GO’s Holiday Event, which will run from December 23rd, 2021 until the end of the year, trainers will be able to catch Galarian Darumaka. This Pokemon also will have a chance to be shiny for the first time ever.

Unlike most of the other Pokemon, though, trainers won’t be finding Galarian Darumaka in the wild. Instead, this Pokemon can be found as a One Star Raid boss, through 7 km eggs (which is how it’s usually found), and as a rare encounter for Field Research.

The normal sprite for Galarian Darumaka has a light blue patch between the eyes, as well as light blue hands. Shiny Galarian Darumaka has these features turned into a light green.

Galarian Darumaka evolves into Galarian Darmanitan, a strong Raid attacker (Image via Game Freak)

Several other Ice-type Pokemon (and Pikachu) can be fought in Raids during the second half of Pokemon GO’s Holiday Event, all of which can be shiny. They are as follows:

One Star Raids: Holiday Pikachu, Alolan Vulpix, Holiday Spheal, Holiday Cubchoo, Galarian Darumaka

Three Star Raids: Lapras, Holiday Delibird, Holiday Stanler, Holiday Glaceon

Five Star Raids: Kyurem

Mega Raids: Mega Abomasnow

Any trainer who’s looking for a strong Raid attacker might want to catch a Galarian Darumaka, shiny or not. It evolves into Galarian Darmanitan, who can do loads of DPS to many difficult Raid bosses.

Looking at the Raid counters for Salamence, who is quadruple weak to Ice-types, Galarian Darmanitan earns 4th on the list - with a time to win of 85.7 seconds. The only Pokemon rated higher are Shadow Mamoswine, Shadow Weavile and Shadow Mewtwo.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider