Can Tympole be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO trainers currently have a good shot at catching a shiny Water-type from Generation V.

Tympole is native to the waters of the Unova region. When it evolves into Palpitoad (and later Seismitoad), it gets the Ground typing added to it’s Water-type. Only two other Pokemon in existence have this typing (Swampert and Gastrodon), making Tympole quite the unique catch.

Generation V Pokemon can be shiny as Raid boss

Now that the Mountains of Power event has ended, the Raid bosses have been swapped out. As a result, Tympole is a Tier 1 Raid boss, and it fortunately has a chance of being shiny when encountered.

Thankfully, it’s pretty easy to tell apart a shiny Tympole from its normal counterpart. Whereas the regular Tympole design has a blue fin and blue circles on its sides, shiny Tympole has these features turned yellow.

Shiny hunters will be pleased to see that most of the other Raid bosses for the rest of January can be shiny as well. The full list of Pokemon that will be Raid bosses for the remainder of the month are as follows:

Tier 1 Raid bosses: Omanyte, Kabuto, Chinchou, Wingull, Tympole

Tier 3 Raid bosses: Magneton, Rhydon, Magcargo, Skarmory

Tier 5 Raid boss: Heatran

Mega Tier Raid boss: Mega Aerodactyl

Tympole is native to the Unova region (Image via Razzi)

With the exception of Magneton, Rhydon and Macargo, every other Raid boss has a chance of being shiny.

It also looks like Niantic is sticking with the mountain theme, as many of these Pokemon could be found in mountainous areas. Rhydon, for example, can be caught in Victory Road, a mountainous area in between Johto and Sinnoh.

Tympole, however, cannot be caught in a mountain. It is native to Iccirus City, which is next to Twist Mountain in Unova, but that’s as close as it gets.

When Tympole evolves into Palpitoad and Seismitoad thereafter, it can become a fairly decent pick in Great League. It may not have the damage output of a Swampert, but it does learn Earth Power and Sludge Bomb.

