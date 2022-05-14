How to catch a Shiny Binacle in Pokemon GO

The Shiny Binacle is one of several rare Pokemon trainers can catch during The Water Festival, an event last held in 2019. Since it is still within the Season of Alola, there are plenty of debuts for this iteration of the Water Festival.

New Generation VII Pokemon are coming to the game, but it’s still an excellent opportunity to catch some older Water-types.

Generation VI Pokemon has shiny make debut

Shiny Binacle is making its debut in the mobile game. It is a Water/Rock-type from the Kalos region that evolves into Barbaracle. There are several ways trainers can get their hands on shiny Binacle during the Water Festival, which lasts until Friday, May 20.

They can find shiny Binacle in the wild during the event. It may take a while, though, since many other Water-types are spawning in the wild during the event. This also means trainers cannot use a Rainy Lure Module since it will attract all of the same Pokemon already spawning.

An alternate way to get Shiny Binacle would be to encounter it after completing Field Research. Unfortunately, Binacle has some competition here as well.

Completing Field Research can also have trainers encountering Magikarp, Carvanha, Wailmer, Luvdisc, and the newly added Dewpider.

Trainers can also get Mega Gyarados energy through Field Research (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Field Research is still good to do this time around, even if it doesn’t guarantee that a trainer will get a Shiny Binacle. There are ways in which trainers can get Mega Gyarados and Mega Blastoise energy.

The Mega Gyarados energy will be especially valuable since Mega Gyarados won’t be a Raid boss for the event.

Perhaps the most reliable way to try and get shiny Binacle is through 7km eggs. Level 2 versions of these eggs can only hatch Binacle, Feebas, or Mudkip.

Honestly, this is probably the best way to try and get Shiny Binacle. Even if these eggs don’t hatch Binacle, the other options (Mudkip and Feebas) evolve into powerful Pokemon (Swampert and Milotic, respectively).

Sometimes, shinies that make debuts also become Raid bosses. That is not the case for Binacle, though. The complete list of Raid bosses for the Water Festival is as follows:

Tier 1: Qwilfish, Wailmer, Spritzee, Helioptile, Rockruff

Tier 3: Alolan Raichu, Lapras (with a scarf), Feraligatr, Azumarill, Ludicolo

Tier 5: Tapu Fini

Mega Tier: Mega Blastoise

Tapu Fini is the fourth and final Guardian of Alola to appear in the game. If trainers don’t end up catching it, they should at least consider doing the Poni Island Research to be ready for the Season of Alola finale.

Edited by Ravi Iyer