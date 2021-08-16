How to catch a shiny Eevee in Pokemon GO (August 2021)

Thanks to it’s large Community Day, it shouldn’t take too much effort for any Pokemon GO trainer to find a shiny Eevee.

Whereas most Community Days last 24 hours, Eeevee’s Community Day is lasting an entire weekend. It started on the 13th of August, and it will remain active until the 16th.

This will be a great opportunity to take advantage of since not only will Eevee have its shiny available, but it can evolve into eight different Pokemon. That’s a potential of nine shiny Pokemon from one event.

Generation I Pokemon gets long Community Day

As per usual through Community Days, Eevee will have a high encounter rate and, therefore, the chances of stumbling upon a shiny version will be increased. Given the length of the event, trainers can seriously rack up a high amount of Eevee encounters in this time frame.

Of course, some trainers might be luckier than others and end up finding a shiny Eevee in no time at all.

According to The Silph Road, only 1 out of every 25 encounters during a Community Day will be a shiny of the featured Pokemon. Therefore, any trainer who is looking to only pick up one shiny should be prepared for at least 25 encounters.

Since it has so many options for evolution, trainers would be smart to catch as many shiny Eevees (or regular Eevees for that matter) as they possibly can. The grand majority of these evolutions are at least serviceable Pokemon with good stats.

In fact, as part of the Community Day, each evolution of Eevee is receiving a new charge move. Some of these moves make the Pokemon way more viable.

The moves and which Pokemon get them are as follows:

Flareon - Superpower

Jolteon - Zap Cannon

Vaporeon - Scald

Espeon - Shadow Ball

Umbreon - Psychic

Glaceon - Water Pulse

Leafeon - Bullet Seed

Sylveon - Psyshock

Among the standouts here is Espeon, who can now counter Psychic-types efficiently with Shadow Ball. Scald is also a huge upgrade from Water Pulse for Vaporeon.

Sadly, some of these other moves don’t do these Pokemon too many favors, like Superpower on Flareon. All of these moves, though, are learned by the host Pokemon in the main series games.

Edited by R. Elahi