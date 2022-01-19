How to evolve Helioptile into Heliolisk in Pokemon GO

Now that Helioptile has made its debut in Pokemon GO, trainers can finally use Heliolisk.

Heliolisk is the evolution of the Normal/Electric-type from Generation VI. It has finally made its way to the phone app through the Power Plant event, but it won’t be easy to evolve. Trainers will need to get their hands on a special item, which, unfortunately, is a little rare.

Pokemon from Power Plant Event needs special item to evolve

Helioptile, to evolve into Heliolisk, will need not only 50 candy but also a Sun Stone. This is similar to the main series games, where Helioptile needs a Sun Stone to evolve.

Many trainers might start rummaging through their inventory and not find a Sun Stone lying around. This shouldn’t be too surprising; the Sun Stone is one of the evolutionary items, all of which are extremely rare.

The best way of getting an evolutionary item is to keep spinning PokeStops. Any trainer who maintains a streak of spinning a PokeStop every day will get one of the evolutionary items as a reward.

Heliolisk can use strong attacks like Grass Knot and Thunderbolt (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Readers must remember that just because this can earn trainers an evolutionary item doesn’t mean it’s guaranteed to be the Sun Stone. It can be any of the items below:

King’s Rock

Upgrade

Metal Coat

Dragon Scale

Sun Stone

Sinnoh Stone

Unova Stone

While trying to find a Sun Stone looks time-consuming, it’s worth it to evolve Helioptile, as Heliolisk could be a threat in the Great League meta. 219 Attack is nothing to laugh at, and Heliolisk has an interesting mix of charge moves, including Thunderbolt and Grass Knot.

The Power Plant event will run from January 19 to February 1. Trainers will have an opportunity to catch other Power Plant-related Pokemon during the event. A complete list of wild spawns for the Power Plant event is as follows:

Magnemite

Grimer

Voltorb

Electabuzz

Porygon

Trubbish

Electrode

Jolteon

