Latest Pokemon GO leak suggests Cosmoem, Morelull, and new Pikachu costumes are coming

Though Pokemon GO's Season of Alola has concluded, several Alolan Pokemon are still making their way into the mobile title. A recent post by the datamining group PokeMiners has pointed to even more Alolan Pokemon arriving soon, and new costumes for Pikachu as well.

The post by PokeMiners featured updated 3D models for the Alolan Pokemon Morelull, and its evolution, Shiinotic. The evolution of Cosmog, Cosmoem, was also featured alongside two Hawaiian shirt-wearing Pikachu, and additional unreleased Pikachu models suspended by balloons.

Each of the Pokemon featured also had their shiny forms displayed, leading to even more excitement from the community. PokeMiners also alluded to updated 3D models for the Pumpkaboo and Golett, as well as their evolutions.

Pokemon GO: Additional info pertaining to the PokeMiners' leak and fan reactions

Cosmoem can evolve into Pokemon Sun and Moon mascots Solgaleo and Lunala (Image via Niantic)

On the heels of another Alola-centric release for the upcoming Fashion Week, this PokeMiners' leak has brought some good news.

While the Fashion Week event has been scrutinized by fans for its inclusion of Toxapex with an "overpowered" PvP moveset, reception towards this leak has been significantly more popular. Furthermore, PokemonGOhub.net has also reported an estimated release date for the two floral shirt Pikachu costumes.

According to the site, these costumes are intended to be released during Pokemon GO Safari Zone in Taipei, and an additional Safari Zone event later this year. The former is slated to begin on October 21 and last until October 23 at Daan Forest Park, Taipei City.

The reception to PokeMiners' announcement has been considerably positive compared to the Fashion Week Toxapex controversy. Some Pokemon GO fans are clearly looking forward to the new Pikachu costumes, while others, such as the content creator Poke Daxi, are less than thrilled.

Oddly enough, much of the conversation between Pokemon GO players on Twitter appears to be centered around the costumed-Pikachu inclusion.

Talk about Cosmoem was relatively sparse, which is strange. Considering that the particular Legendary Pokemon is Cosmog's first evolution on the way to becoming the powerful Solgaleo and Lunala, one would think reactions would focus more heavily in that aspect. However, the primary debate appeared to focus on the new Pikachu costumes and their availability.

Arach07 @Arach_07 @poke_miners So far we know the green shirt is for safari zone taipei, any predict about the rest @poke_miners So far we know the green shirt is for safari zone taipei, any predict about the rest

The lack of surprise at Cosmoem's inclusion in Pokemon GO may be due to the fact that the Pokemon has been expected for quite some time. Trainers are well aware of Cosmog's evolutionary line, and it was only a matter of time before Niantic implemented Cosmoem, Solgaleo, and Lunala.

Conversely, these unreleased Pikachu costumes have been largely unaccounted for in previous datamining excursions by PokeMiners.

Hopefully, Niantic will release additional details on all of these upcoming Pokemon in time. The announcement of Safari Zone Taipei arrived via the official Pokemon GO blog today, with the developer detailing how to acquire a ticket and participate in the event.

Safari Zone Taipei will be held from October 21-23 (Image via PokemonGOhub.net)

Niantic have also confirmed what PokeMiners had previously detailed, and the green-floral-shirt-wearing Pikachu is indeed going to be available to catch for trainers who participate in the event.

However, trainers will likely have to wait a while longer before Cosmoem, Morelull, and Shiinotic details emerge from official sources.

