Pokemon GO Ancients Recovered brings legendary giants ahead of GO Fest 2025 Global

Pokemon GO Ancients Recovered will be held before the upcoming GO Fest 2025 event and will see the return of the iconic legendary giants. Regirock, Regice, Registeel, Regieleki, Regigigas, and Regidrago will be available as raid bosses on different days during this event. There will also be featured attacks for these Pokemon caught in Ancients Recovered.

Pokemon GO Fest 2025 Global takes place on June 28 and June 29. Preceding that, there will be three in-person events: May 29 to June 1 in Osaka, Japan, June 6 to June 8 in Jersey City, USA, and June 13 to June 15 in Paris, France. The developers recently announced Summer 2025 Pokemon GO events for trainers to enjoy everything that takes place during GO Fest 2025 in-person events.

Pokemon GO Ancients Recovered announced

Ancients Recovered will take place in Pokemon GO between June 23 at 10 am local time and June 27, 2025, at 8 pm local time. Some of the event bonuses active during the event include a Remote Raid Pass limit increase and guaranteed Candy XL for trading Pokemon for trainers above level 30.

The legendary giants will be available in five-star raids in the following manner:

Regirock [shiny available]: June 23 and June 27

Regice [shiny available]: June 23 and June 27

Registeel [shiny available]: June 23 and June 27

Regieleki [shiny available]: June 24 and June 27

Regidrago [shiny available]: June 25 and June 27

Regigigas [shiny available]: June 26 and June 27

The Ancients Recovered Timed Research will also provide encounters with the legendary giants. The official announcement mentioned:

"Trainers who complete this Timed Research will get to make a surprise choice, and they’ll have the opportunity to repeat the research multiple times."

The Fleeting Legends Ticket (Ancients Recovered Timed Research) will be available to Pokemon GO trainers for US$7.99 from June 23 at 10 am local time to June 29 at 6 pm local time. Rewards for completing it include an encounter of the player's choice of Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos, or Galarian Moltres.

The list of featured attacks that Pokemon GO trainers can get during Ancients Recovered is:

Regirock will know the Charged Attack Earthquake.

Regice will know the Charged Attack Thunder.

Registeel will know the Charged Attack Zap Cannon.

Regieleki will know the Charged Attack Thunder Cage.

Regidrago will know the Fast Attack Dragon Breath.

Regidrago will know the Charged Attack Dragon Energy.

Regigas will know the Charged Attack Crush Grip.

Gigantamax Rillaboom, Gigantamax Cinderace, and Gigantamax Inteleon will be available as six-star Max Battle bosses during the event. Ancients Recovered will also have new Pokemon Special Backgrounds and a Global Challenge for trainers worldwide to participate in and complete. If finished in time, the latter will give the following bonuses till the end of the GO Fest 2025 Global event:

Premier Balls will be more effective at catching Pokemon after raids.

Party Power will charge faster in raids.

Zacian and Zamazenta forms debut during Pokemon GO Fest 2025 (Image via Niantic)

As we make our way towards the GO Fest 2025, Pokemon GO devs are revealing more and more of what to expect in the upcoming month. The festivities will feature debuts of Volcanion, Shiny Carbink, and Shiny Frigibax. The Hero of Many Battles forms for Zacian and Zamazenta will also make their first appearance in Pokemon GO at the annual event.

