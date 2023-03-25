Pokemon GO Battle Day: Palmer Timed Research - All tasks and rewards

The first GO Battle Day in Pokemon GO in Season 10 Rising Heroes is slated to begin in less than a day's time and players can already learn about the Timed Research they will be tasked to complete. The rewards from the same include in-game items such as Rare Candy and an avatar outfit inspired by Palmer. The upcoming GO Battle Day: Palmer is scheduled to be held on Saturday, March 25, 2023, starting at 12 am local time and continuing until 11.59 pm local time.

For the entire day, trainers will have a set of bonuses to enjoy while specific leagues will be active for one to jump into.

Get ready for Pokémon, events, and bonuses coming in March that will help your inner hero rise.

Read on to find out about the GO Battle Day: Palmer Timed Research that Pokemon GO players will get to enjoy in-game.

Everything you need to know about the GO Battle Day: Palmer Timed Research in Pokemon GO

The free Timed Research for the event will revolve around aspects of PvP battling in the popular AR title. The following tasks and rewards will be arriving with the same:

Pokemon GO Battle Day: Palmer Timed Research

Battle in the GO Battle League 5 times - 7500 XP

Battle in the GO Battle League 10 times - 7500 XP

Use 10 supereffective Charged Attacks -7500 XP

Power up Pokemon 10 times - 7500 XP

Rewards: 3x Rare Candy, 1x Elite Charge TM, Gloves inspired by Palmer (Diamond/Pearl/Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl)

According to the official announcement regarding Pokemon GO Battle Day: Palmer, trainers need to remember that those "who have already received the avatar item from the rank 20 rewards will not receive another."

The active leagues for the event will be Ultra League and Mountain Cup: Great League Edition. The former requires the participating pocket monsters to be at or below 2500 CP. The latter requires the participating pocket monsters to be at or below 1500 CP, with only Ice-, Ground-, Rock-, and Steel-type Pokemon being eligible.

The event bonuses that players will get to enjoy are as follows:

4x Stardust from when they win

Players will be able to play more sets per day, with the upper limit being increased from five to 20 for the entirety of the day. This will give players a total of 100 battles.

The next GO Battle Day in Pokemon GO will be in May 2023. The GO Battle Day: Stardust is scheduled to be held on Sunday, May 14, with a paid Timed Research being available to complete for the day.

