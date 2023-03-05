Pokemon GO Catch Mastery Event Timed Research: All tasks and rewards

The first event of Season 10, Rising Heroes, is slowly coming online worldwide in Pokemon GO, with certain Fighting-type pocket monsters and their shiny variants slated to appear more frequently in the wild. The Catch Mastery Event will also feature an event-exclusive Timed Research quest that will center around the trainer's proficiency in throwing Poke Balls.

The season of Rising Heroes began in Pokemon GO, bringing seasonal rotations to Research Breakthrough encounters, wild spawns and egg hatches, new features, and plenty more. But the community's reaction to the offerings has been one of disappointment. It remains to be seen whether Niantic will address the same sometime soon.

This article jots down all the available information regarding the Catch Mastery Event Timed Research task and the rewards that Pokemon GO players will get to complete and unlock during the occasion.

Everything you need to know about the Catch Mastery Event Timed Research tasks and rewards in Pokemon GO

The Catch Mastery Event is scheduled for Sunday, March 5, 2023, from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm local time, with trainers worldwide getting 10 hours to engage with the event and acquire everything it offers. As mentioned above, Catch Mastery sports an event-exclusive Timed Research quest.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



Two Pokémon will make their vibrant Pokémon GO debuts!



spr.ly/60183x8Xk #PokemonGO ’s Festival of Colors returns for 2023!Two Pokémon will make their vibrant Pokémon GO debuts! #PokemonGO’s Festival of Colors returns for 2023!Two Pokémon will make their vibrant Pokémon GO debuts! 🎨spr.ly/60183x8Xk https://t.co/UY9cGtBhyP

The Catch Mastery Event Timed Research tasks and Rewards for Pokemon GO players are as follows:

Catch Mastery Timed Research (Step 1 of 10)

Catch 2 Hitmonchan - Hitmontop encounter

Catch 2 Hitmonlee - Hitmontop encounter

Make 3 Nice Throws - Hitmontop encounter

Rewards: Hitmontop encounter, 10x Poke Ball, 500 XP

Catch Mastery Timed Research (Step 2 of 10)

Make 5 Nice Throws - Hitmontop encounter

Catch 5 Fighting-type Pokemon - Hitmontop encounter

Use 3 Berries to help catch Pokemon - Hitmontop encounter

Rewards: Hitmontop encounter, 5x Nanab Berry, 500 XP

Catch Mastery Timed Research (Step 3 of 10)

Make 5 Nice Curveball Throws - Hitmontop encounter

Catch 5 Fighting-type Pokemon - Hitmontop encounter

Use 3 Nanab Berries while catching Pokemon - Hitmontop encounter

Rewards: Hitmontop encounter, 5x Razz Berry, 500 XP

Catch Mastery Timed Research (Step 4 of 10)

Make 3 Nice Curveball Throws - Hitmontop encounter

Catch 5 Fighting-type Pokemon - Hitmontop encounter

Use 3 Razz Berries to help catch Pokemon - Hitmontop encounter

Rewards: Hitmontop encounter, 5x Pinap Berry, 500 XP

Catch Mastery Timed Research (Step 5 of 10)

Make 5 Nice Curveball Throw in a row - Hitmontop encounter

Catch 5 Fighting-type Pokemon - Hitmontop encounter

Use 3 Pinap Berries while catching Pokemon - Hitmontop encounter

Rewards: Hitmontop encounter, 10x Poke Ball, 1000 XP

Catch Mastery Timed Research (Step 6 of 10)

Make 3 Great Throws - Hitmontop encounter

Catch 5 Hitmonchan - Hitmontop encounter

Catch 5 Hitmonlee - Hitmontop encounter

Rewards: Hitmontop encounter, 10x Great Ball, 1000 XP

Catch Mastery Timed Research (Step 7 of 10)

Make 3 Great Curveball Throws - Hitmontop encounter

Catch 10 Hitmonchan - Hitmontop encounter

Catch 10 Hitmonlee - Hitmontop encounter

Rewards: Hitmontop encounter, 10x Ultra Ball, 1000 XP

Catch Mastery Timed Research (Step 8 of 10)

Make 5 Great Curveball Throws - Hitmontop encounter

Catch 10 Hitmonchan - Hitmontop encounter

Catch 10 Hitmonlee - Hitmontop encounter

Rewards: Hitmontop encounter, 500x Stardust, 1500 XP

Catch Mastery Timed Research (Step 9 of 10)

Make 3 Great Curveball Throws in a row - Hitmontop encounter

Catch 10 Fighting-type Pokemon - Hitmontop encounter

Make an Excellent Throw - Hitmontop encounter

Rewards: Hitmontop encounter, 1000x Stardust, 2500 XP

Catch Mastery Timed Research (Step 10 of 10)

Make 5 Great Curveball Throws in a row - Hitmontop encounter

Make an Excellent Throw - Hitmontop encounter

Make an Excellent Curveball Throw - Hitmontop encounter

Rewards: Hitmontop encounter, 1500x Stardust, 3000 XP

As discussed earlier, Pokemon GO players will get to encounter Shiny Hitmonlee, Shiny Hitmonchan, and Shiny Hitmontop more frequently in the wild for the event. Furthermore, Pokemon GO players can also get their hands on Tyrogue from 7 km egg hatches.

Poll : 0 votes