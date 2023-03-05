Pokemon GO Catch Mastery Event Timed Research: All tasks and rewards

The first event of Season 10, Rising Heroes, is slowly coming online worldwide in Pokemon GO, with certain Fighting-type pocket monsters and their shiny variants slated to appear more frequently in the wild. The Catch Mastery Event will also feature an event-exclusive Timed Research quest that will center around the trainer's proficiency in throwing Poke Balls.
The season of Rising Heroes began in Pokemon GO, bringing seasonal rotations to Research Breakthrough encounters, wild spawns and egg hatches, new features, and plenty more. But the community's reaction to the offerings has been one of disappointment. It remains to be seen whether Niantic will address the same sometime soon.
This article jots down all the available information regarding the Catch Mastery Event Timed Research task and the rewards that Pokemon GO players will get to complete and unlock during the occasion.
Everything you need to know about the Catch Mastery Event Timed Research tasks and rewards in Pokemon GO
The Catch Mastery Event is scheduled for Sunday, March 5, 2023, from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm local time, with trainers worldwide getting 10 hours to engage with the event and acquire everything it offers. As mentioned above, Catch Mastery sports an event-exclusive Timed Research quest.
The Catch Mastery Event Timed Research tasks and Rewards for Pokemon GO players are as follows:
Catch Mastery Timed Research (Step 1 of 10)
- Catch 2 Hitmonchan - Hitmontop encounter
- Catch 2 Hitmonlee - Hitmontop encounter
- Make 3 Nice Throws - Hitmontop encounter
- Rewards: Hitmontop encounter, 10x Poke Ball, 500 XP
Catch Mastery Timed Research (Step 2 of 10)
- Make 5 Nice Throws - Hitmontop encounter
- Catch 5 Fighting-type Pokemon - Hitmontop encounter
- Use 3 Berries to help catch Pokemon - Hitmontop encounter
- Rewards: Hitmontop encounter, 5x Nanab Berry, 500 XP
Catch Mastery Timed Research (Step 3 of 10)
- Make 5 Nice Curveball Throws - Hitmontop encounter
- Catch 5 Fighting-type Pokemon - Hitmontop encounter
- Use 3 Nanab Berries while catching Pokemon - Hitmontop encounter
- Rewards: Hitmontop encounter, 5x Razz Berry, 500 XP
Catch Mastery Timed Research (Step 4 of 10)
- Make 3 Nice Curveball Throws - Hitmontop encounter
- Catch 5 Fighting-type Pokemon - Hitmontop encounter
- Use 3 Razz Berries to help catch Pokemon - Hitmontop encounter
- Rewards: Hitmontop encounter, 5x Pinap Berry, 500 XP
Catch Mastery Timed Research (Step 5 of 10)
- Make 5 Nice Curveball Throw in a row - Hitmontop encounter
- Catch 5 Fighting-type Pokemon - Hitmontop encounter
- Use 3 Pinap Berries while catching Pokemon - Hitmontop encounter
- Rewards: Hitmontop encounter, 10x Poke Ball, 1000 XP
Catch Mastery Timed Research (Step 6 of 10)
- Make 3 Great Throws - Hitmontop encounter
- Catch 5 Hitmonchan - Hitmontop encounter
- Catch 5 Hitmonlee - Hitmontop encounter
- Rewards: Hitmontop encounter, 10x Great Ball, 1000 XP
Catch Mastery Timed Research (Step 7 of 10)
- Make 3 Great Curveball Throws - Hitmontop encounter
- Catch 10 Hitmonchan - Hitmontop encounter
- Catch 10 Hitmonlee - Hitmontop encounter
- Rewards: Hitmontop encounter, 10x Ultra Ball, 1000 XP
Catch Mastery Timed Research (Step 8 of 10)
- Make 5 Great Curveball Throws - Hitmontop encounter
- Catch 10 Hitmonchan - Hitmontop encounter
- Catch 10 Hitmonlee - Hitmontop encounter
- Rewards: Hitmontop encounter, 500x Stardust, 1500 XP
Catch Mastery Timed Research (Step 9 of 10)
- Make 3 Great Curveball Throws in a row - Hitmontop encounter
- Catch 10 Fighting-type Pokemon - Hitmontop encounter
- Make an Excellent Throw - Hitmontop encounter
- Rewards: Hitmontop encounter, 1000x Stardust, 2500 XP
Catch Mastery Timed Research (Step 10 of 10)
- Make 5 Great Curveball Throws in a row - Hitmontop encounter
- Make an Excellent Throw - Hitmontop encounter
- Make an Excellent Curveball Throw - Hitmontop encounter
- Rewards: Hitmontop encounter, 1500x Stardust, 3000 XP
As discussed earlier, Pokemon GO players will get to encounter Shiny Hitmonlee, Shiny Hitmonchan, and Shiny Hitmontop more frequently in the wild for the event. Furthermore, Pokemon GO players can also get their hands on Tyrogue from 7 km egg hatches.