Pokemon GO Crackling Voltage Field Research: All tasks and rewards

The highly anticipated Crackling Voltage event is slowly going live in Pokemon GO across the world, marking the imminent arrival of January 2023's final event in Niantic's popular AR title. Electric-type Pokemon will spawn in the wild far more frequently around the player character in the overworld. The occasion will also feature the debuts of Shiny Tapu Koko and Shiny Helioptile.

Niantic has certainly done a commendable job in sustaining the hype and excitement of Pokemon GO fans around the game for over half a decade. The developers have introduced new Pokemon, seasonal celebrations, festive occasions, and plenty more in the AR title to keep players on their toes.

This article will list out all of the important details about the Field Research tasks and rewards that players encounter during the Crackling Voltage event in Pokemon GO.

Everything that Pokemon GO players need to know about the Crackling Voltage Field Research tasks and rewards

The Crackling Voltage event is scheduled to begin on Friday, January 27, 2023 at 10:00 am local time and will continue until Sunday, February 5, 2023 at 11:59 pm local time. This should allow players across the globe to participate in the event and enjoy everything that's on offer at their own leisure.

As mentioned above, numerous Electric-type pocket monsters will be available as wild spawns, egg hatches, and Raid Bosses. The Field Research tasks and their potential rewards from this event in Pokemon GO are as follows:

Catch 5 Pokemon - Plusle encounter (shiny variant will be available), Minun encounter (shiny variant will be available)

- Plusle encounter (shiny variant will be available), Minun encounter (shiny variant will be available) Power up Pokemon 3 times - Voltorb encounter (shiny variant will be available), Hisuian Voltorb encounter

- Voltorb encounter (shiny variant will be available), Hisuian Voltorb encounter Power up Pokemon 5 times - Helioptile encounter (shiny variant will be available)

- Helioptile encounter (shiny variant will be available) Walk 3 km - Emolga encounter

Additionally, the shiny variant of Tapu Koko will be making its first appearance as a Raid Boss during this event. Players will have an increased chance of encountering a shiny variant of Helioptile in Raid Battles and 7 km eggs rather than wild spawns. Players can learn more about the event's wild encounters, egg hatches, and Raid Bosses by checking out this article.

Shadow Registeel is arriving alongside Giovanni in the Team GO Rocket Takeover event (Image via Niantic)

The Crackling Voltage event includes yet another iteration of Team GO Rocket Takeover in February 2023, which will introduce a number of new Shadow Pokemon. Once again, players will be able to battle Giovanni, the nefarious leader of Team GO Rocket.

His latest battle party will feature a powerful Shadow Registeel, allowing players to catch this Pokemon if they manage to defeat Giovanni. The upcoming Team GO Rocket Takeover event will also feature event bonuses, a Special Research story, and Field Research tasks.

